This $1.3 million Toronto home has a fairytale cottage in the backyard
From the street, 8 Gleneagle Crescent is an unassuming, backsplit home.
But, beyond its humble brick façade lies a picturesque fairytale cottage.
In the backyard of the Don Valley Village home, a winding stone pathway leads to a tiny vine-covered cottage.
Mint green shutters and an ornate wooden door are affixed to the pale yellow abode.
A small fire pit and a pair of Muskoka chairs sit out front, overlooking the sprawling yard.
Inside 8 Gleneagle Crescent, hardwood floors, crown mouldings, and modern updates abound.
Since the home last sold in May of 2020 - for $1,049,000 - it has been beautifully renovated from top to bottom.
The open-concept main level offers a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining room, and family room.
The kitchen features smart, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a large island.
The space walks out to a deck that overlooks the enchanting backyard.
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home's three levels.
Although the primary bedroom is on the smaller side, it has a window and a closet.A spacious rec room can be found in the basement, the focal point of which is a massive natural stone fireplace.
Originally listed at $1,399,900 in October, the asking price for the newly renovated home was dropped to $998,800 in December.
After just 10 days on the market at the lower price, 8 Gleneagle Crescent sold for $1,358,800.
Check out the full listing here.
