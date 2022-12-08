This $1.3 million Toronto home has a fairytale cottage in the backyard

From the street, 8 Gleneagle Crescent is an unassuming, backsplit home.

But, beyond its humble brick façade lies a picturesque fairytale cottage.

In the backyard of the Don Valley Village home, a winding stone pathway leads to a tiny vine-covered cottage.

Mint green shutters and an ornate wooden door are affixed to the pale yellow abode.

A small fire pit and a pair of Muskoka chairs sit out front, overlooking the sprawling yard.

Inside 8 Gleneagle Crescent, hardwood floors, crown mouldings, and modern updates abound.

Since the home last sold in May of 2020 - for $1,049,000 - it has been beautifully renovated from top to bottom.

The open-concept main level offers a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining room, and family room.

The kitchen features smart, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a large island.

The space walks out to a deck that overlooks the enchanting backyard.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home's three levels.

Although the primary bedroom is on the smaller side, it has a window and a closet. A spacious rec room can be found in the basement, the focal point of which is a massive natural stone fireplace.

Originally listed at $1,399,900 in October, the asking price for the newly renovated home was dropped to $998,800 in December.

After just 10 days on the market at the lower price, 8 Gleneagle Crescent sold for $1,358,800.

