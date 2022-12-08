Real Estate
8 Gleneagle Crescent Toronto

This $1.3 million Toronto home has a fairytale cottage in the backyard

From the street, 8 Gleneagle Crescent is an unassuming, backsplit home.

But, beyond its humble brick façade lies a picturesque fairytale cottage.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoIn the backyard of the Don Valley Village home, a winding stone pathway leads to a tiny vine-covered cottage.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoMint green shutters and an ornate wooden door are affixed to the pale yellow abode.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoA small fire pit and a pair of Muskoka chairs sit out front, overlooking the sprawling yard.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoInside 8 Gleneagle Crescent, hardwood floors, crown mouldings, and modern updates abound.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoSince the home last sold in May of 2020 - for $1,049,000 - it has been beautifully renovated from top to bottom.

8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoThe open-concept main level offers a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining room, and family room.

8 Gleneagle Crescent Toronto

The kitchen features smart, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a large island.
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoThe space walks out to a deck that overlooks the enchanting backyard.
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoThere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home's three levels.
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoAlthough the primary bedroom is on the smaller side, it has a window and a closet.8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoA spacious rec room can be found in the basement, the focal point of which is a massive natural stone fireplace.
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoOriginally listed at $1,399,900 in October, the asking price for the newly renovated home was dropped to $998,800 in December. 
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoAfter just 10 days on the market at the lower price, 8 Gleneagle Crescent sold for $1,358,800.
8 Gleneagle Crescent TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Photos by

Top Canadian Realty
