$14.8 million Toronto dream mansion comes with an astounding 11 bathrooms

If you are a caped crusader/business tycoon with just shy of $15 million to drop on the Toronto home of your dreams, a new listing in the Bayview and York Mills neighbourhood could very well be the Bruce Wayne-level estate for you.

Described as a "dream mansion," offering "luxury resort living in the heart of North York," this palatial $14.75 million home at 57 Fifeshire Road is a massive 6+2 bedroom property offering 11 bathrooms, which I'm guessing was designed in consultation with a plumber's union.

The home's luxury aesthetic start with its exterior, clad in Indiana limestone and accented after dark with exterior illumination.

Luxury finishes carry over into the interior, which greets visitors with a foyer and hallways featuring a solid brass inlay pattern, heated marble floors, and a crystal chandelier.

Formal living and dining rooms offer ample space to host get-togethers or quiet nights with family or friends. Tray ceilings can be found throughout the home, while tall windows and skylights allow abundant sunlight to fill rooms.

There are actually three of these large custom-designed skylights throughout the house, including a prominent one atop the oversized atrium found on the home's upper floor.

A professional-grade kitchen comes with an extensive range of Miele appliances, along with premium finishes like a quartz backsplash and marble counters.

The primary bedroom feels more like a hotel suite, coming with its own living room complete with an indoor fireplace and a balcony.

It also comes with a walk-in closet fit for even the most dedicated fashion enthusiast.

But it's the primary bedroom's ensuite that really stands out as the highlight, with its glass-enclosed bathroom appliances and spa-inspired design.

You can also entertain guests or polish up your table tennis skills in the finished basement rec room.

There's even a home gym complete with workout equipment.

An all-season sunroom walks out to a large professionally-landscaped yard.

The backyard is perfectly equipped to host large gatherings with its heated salt water ground pool and gas grill.

There are plenty more perks included for the almost $15 million price tag, like a pantry featuring a microwave, beverage sink, and cabinetry, as well as controls for full home automation.

You can check out more photos of the home by visiting the listing, here.