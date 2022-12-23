Tiny $1.5 million Toronto bungalow comes with a subterranean sports lair

It'll run you somewhere approaching $1.1 million to buy the average Toronto home, a number that spans all home types from condos to single-family dwellings.

For an extra $400K, you might expect something just a tad larger than this two-bedroom bungalow that just hit the market in the Keele and Highway 401 area, but sometimes you can fit quite a lot in a seemingly small package.

Listed for $1,499,999 — because that $1 really matters in today's economy — the bungalow at 355 Culford Road features a rather quaint exterior that hides a newly-renovated modern suite within.

Unlike its bunker-like facade, the space within is a bright and airy open-concept main living area.

Its kitchen features quartz countertops, an oversized sink, and all-new appliances, including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and hood vent, with pot lighting throughout the space.

The kitchen connects with a light-filled living and dining area, courtesy of large windows.

A primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The ensuite comes equipped with a marble and glass-enclosed shower, and spa-inspired marble floors.

A quiet home office walks out onto a rear patio and backyard, for those moments when you need to take a step back from the daily grind.

It's a pretty generously-sized patio, too, so even if the home feels a touch on the cozy side, the buyer will have plenty of room to stretch their legs or entertain larger groups.

The bungalow comes with a basement rec room, completely decked out in Buffalo Bills gear, with some Leafs and even Vegas Golden Knights merch thrown in the mix.

Even if you aren't a sports fan, or more specifically, can't stand the Bills, this basement space offers plenty of room for personalization.

You can check out more photos of the home by visiting the listing, here.