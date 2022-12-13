Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue Toronto

The bedrooms in this $1.1 million Toronto home only have glass doors

A recently-listed Toronto loft takes "open concept" a bit too far. 

Unit 117 at 326 Carlaw Avenue boasts two beautiful, light-filled bedrooms. Both of which only offer a set of sliding glass doors for privacy.

117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoAny semblance of solitude is further foregone by the bedrooms being located right next to each other - you can look directly into one from the other.

117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoWhile they lack privacy, the bedrooms do have enviable features, including hardwood floors and high ceilings. 

117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoThe primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a four-piece ensuite, while the second bedroom has a built-in bookcase.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoThe landing between them is spacious enough to fit a desk.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoDownstairs, the main level of the loft also offers an - arguably more appropriate - open-concept layout.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoFormerly used as the Diament Knitting Mill and a Coca-Cola plant, the loft features original details reminiscent of the building's industrial past, including steel beams and hardwood floors.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoBoth details have been painted white, adding to the airiness of the space.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoThe kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone countertops.
117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoTucked beneath a floating steel staircase, the living room walks out to a private balcony.117 - 326 Carlaw Avenue TorontoCurrently listed at $1,199,000, the loft was last on the market in May, when it sold for $1,385,000.

Check out the full listing here.

Photos by

Sage Real Estate
