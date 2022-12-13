The bedrooms in this $1.1 million Toronto home only have glass doors

A recently-listed Toronto loft takes "open concept" a bit too far.

Unit 117 at 326 Carlaw Avenue boasts two beautiful, light-filled bedrooms. Both of which only offer a set of sliding glass doors for privacy.

Any semblance of solitude is further foregone by the bedrooms being located right next to each other - you can look directly into one from the other.

While they lack privacy, the bedrooms do have enviable features, including hardwood floors and high ceilings.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a four-piece ensuite, while the second bedroom has a built-in bookcase.

The landing between them is spacious enough to fit a desk.

Downstairs, the main level of the loft also offers an - arguably more appropriate - open-concept layout.

Formerly used as the Diament Knitting Mill and a Coca-Cola plant, the loft features original details reminiscent of the building's industrial past, including steel beams and hardwood floors.

Both details have been painted white, adding to the airiness of the space.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone countertops.

Tucked beneath a floating steel staircase, the living room walks out to a private balcony. Currently listed at $1,199,000, the loft was last on the market in May, when it sold for $1,385,000.

Check out the full listing here.