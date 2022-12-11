This $1.9 million Toronto home has never been lived in

A recently-listed Toronto home takes the concept of "move-in ready" to a new level — the property has never been lived in, and comes almost entirely furnished.

Located at 100 Sumach Street, the home has undergone more than $900,000 worth of renovations since it last sold in 2020 — for $918,500 — and features an additional $50,000 worth of custom furnishings.

The changes have bumped the current asking price up to $1,949,000.

The elegant, all-brick abode sits behind an iron gate on a quiet stretch of Sumach, just north of Queen Street East.

Heated polished concrete floors run the length of the open-concept main floor, which has been thoughtfully designed to utilize every inch of space.

Situated at the front of the house, the dining room looks out onto the front garden through a large window.

The space features an exposed brick wall and built-in bench.

A flat arch leads to the living room, which has soaring ceilings, built-in shelves, and an open flame Planika fireplace.

Wooden cladding above the fireplace is mirrored by the cupboards of the galley kitchen.

Bright and modern, the space features built-in JennAir appliances, stone countertops, and a breakfast bar.

A set of glass doors leads out to a back patio.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the three-storey semi.

Encompassing the entire third floor and featuring a private rooftop patio, the primary suite is a "must see."

Wood and stone feature heavily in the five-piece ensuite. Within the walk-in shower room, a deep soaker tub sits below cathedral ceilings and an arched window.

Two rec rooms, both with heated floors, can be found in the finished basement.

Check out the full listing here.