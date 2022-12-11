Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
100 Sumach Street Toronto

This $1.9 million Toronto home has never been lived in

Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A recently-listed Toronto home takes the concept of "move-in ready" to a new level — the property has never been lived in, and comes almost entirely furnished.

Located at 100 Sumach Street, the home has undergone more than $900,000 worth of renovations since it last sold in 2020 — for $918,500 — and features an additional $50,000 worth of custom furnishings.

The changes have bumped the current asking price up to $1,949,000.

The elegant, all-brick abode sits behind an iron gate on a quiet stretch of Sumach, just north of Queen Street East.

Heated polished concrete floors run the length of the open-concept main floor, which has been thoughtfully designed to utilize every inch of space.

100 Sumach Street TorontoSituated at the front of the house, the dining room looks out onto the front garden through a large window.

100 Sumach Street TorontoThe space features an exposed brick wall and built-in bench.

100 Sumach Street TorontoA flat arch leads to the living room, which has soaring ceilings, built-in shelves, and an open flame Planika fireplace.

100 Sumach Street TorontoWooden cladding above the fireplace is mirrored by the cupboards of the galley kitchen. 

100 Sumach Street TorontoBright and modern, the space features built-in JennAir appliances, stone countertops, and a breakfast bar.

100 Sumach Street TorontoA set of glass doors leads out to a back patio.

100 Sumach Street TorontoThere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the three-storey semi.

100 Sumach Street TorontoEncompassing the entire third floor and featuring a private rooftop patio, the primary suite is a "must see."

100 Sumach Street TorontoWood and stone feature heavily in the five-piece ensuite. Within the walk-in shower room, a deep soaker tub sits below cathedral ceilings and an arched window.

100 Sumach Street TorontoTwo rec rooms, both with heated floors, can be found in the finished basement.

Check out the full listing here.

Photos by

Sia Realty
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $1.9 million Toronto home has never been lived in

House near Toronto that sold 4 times in 3 years shows how much prices have changed

This Versailles-inspired mansion near Toronto just dropped its price by $15 million

Abandoned Toronto prison building from the 1800s will soon see a major change

Homes are selling way below asking prices all over Toronto and its suburbs

This mansion near Toronto with a glass tube elevator sold for nearly $900K under asking

More people than ever are renting in Canada as dreams of homeownership die

Quaint $2.4 million Toronto cottage is on private road overlooking Lake Ontario