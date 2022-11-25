Ontario is finally making it easier for landlords and tenants to fight each other

The Ontario government announced that it's finally making landlord and tenants disputes less of a headache, by investing a further $1.4 million into the Landlord and Tenant Board.

The investment allows the board to hire over 35 extra staff to enhance scheduling and client experience, issue decisions and orders faster, and help manage the astronomical number of cases before the board.

The Landlord and Tenant Board resolves disputes between landlords and tenants and manages eviction applications filed by non-profit housing co-operatives under the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006.

Earlier this year, Ontario announced a $4.5 million investment over three years to recruit more adjudicators and help the board address its long history of backlog issues.

"Residents and rental housing providers will get faster results, shorter wait times and a better overall experience when they need to engage the board," said Attorney General Doug Downey.

Last summer, the Ministry of the Attorney General announced a multi-year plan to make access to the justice system easier, which included a $28.5 million investiment in a digital case-management and dispute resolution system.

The Landlord and Tenant Board was the first to use Tribunal Ontario's new digital case management system, which provided online dispute resolution and mediation assistance.

"We recognize the important role the Landlord and Tenant Board plays in resolving housing related disputes," said Tony Irwin, President and CEO of the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario. "These important investments will help ensure that both residents and rental housing providers receive timely decisions and support the accessibility of quality rental housing in Ontario."