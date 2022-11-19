Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario property values

These Ontario cities have seen the largest decline of property values in Canada

Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's housing market downturn may be starting to slow, but property values are continuing their downward spiral.

In a recent report, Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC, said that while the downturn may be coming to an end, property values are "still clearly coming down."

Canada's aggregate MLS Home Price Index (HPI) fell for an eighth straight month in October. Although the 1.2 per cent drop from September was the smallest since May, it's now declined 10 per cent since the February peak.

The erosion of property values has been felt across the country, but the magnitude of the declines has varied from province to province, Hogue said.

After experiencing some of the most sizable gains in the early days of the pandemic, properties in several small Ontario cities have also felt the largest losses nationwide.

From February to October, property values fell 22 per cent in Cambridge, and 18 per cent in London and Brantford.

In Kitchener-Waterloo, Kawartha Lakes, and Hamilton-Burlington, the MLS HPI has declined by 17 per cent since the spring peak.

Ontario property values

Canadian Real Estate Association, RBC Economics

While Toronto has only experienced an 11 per cent decline, Hague expects prices in the city will continue to fall in the near term.

On a yearly basis, home resales in Toronto were down 49.3 per cent in October, while new listings were down 11.5 per cent.

"The market downturn may be in a late stage but it doesn't mean things are about to heat up again," Hogue said.

"We expect high— and still-rising—interest rates will continue to challenge buyers for some time. This will keep activity quiet for a while longer even if it stabilizes near current levels. We think benchmark prices will keep trending lower until spring."

Lead photo by

LunarKate
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

These Ontario cities have seen the largest decline of property values in Canada

This $3.2 million Toronto loft belongs to a reality television star

The average price of a Toronto rental jumped by almost 30% in just the last year

This $3.4 million Toronto home comes with a legal Airbnb rental

These are the hottest cities to buy and sell a home in Ontario right now

This $1.4 million Toronto home has a glass-walled bathroom and spiral staircase

Expert highlights major red flags in Toronto's turbulent housing market

This $2.4 million Toronto home used to be a grunge-era concert hall