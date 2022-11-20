This $800k Toronto house looks straight out of an episode of Hoarders

Whoever bought 72 Frater Avenue may have some serious Marie Kondo-ing ahead of them.

Billed as a "wonderful opportunity" for first-time buyers and investors, the East York bungalow sold for $798,000 on November 14 after 76 days on the market.

The listing describes the home as "charming," but "cluttered" is a more apt description.

From furniture, to food, to filth, the home is overflowing.

Beneath rusted pots, old newspapers, and dirty dish towels, the kitchen has tile floors, laminate countertops, and wooden cabinets.

Even amongst the mess, there's room to fit a table and chairs.

The living room has hardwood floors, as well as several cans of Febreeze, an empty bag of ice melt, and two boxes of latex gloves. The TV placement is questionable, too.

Clothes, plastic water bottles, and toilet paper are strewn about the primary bedroom.

There's also an empty bag that once contained bananas.

The second bedroom is also covered in clothes - and a lamp. Monsters are probably too afraid to hide in the closet.

The basement is finished and has its own kitchen and a separate entrance.

It also has an overturned couch, ripped-out smoke alarm, and broken blinds.

Whether mould or dirty, the floor is covered in a layer of something undesirable.

A disassembled cardboard box and an old suitcase lay scattered in the hallway.

The bathtub is suspiciously clean.

A dark room usually makes for a good night's sleep, but the dingy basement bedroom, with its bare mattress and possible dishrack, doesn’t appear conducive to sweet dreams.

A rusted washing machine sits amidst boxes, bins, books, and what appears to be an old desk. That box of garbage bags will surely come in handy, though.

Check out the full listing here.