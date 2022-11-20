Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
72 Frater Avenue

This $800k Toronto house looks straight out of an episode of Hoarders

Whoever bought 72 Frater Avenue may have some serious Marie Kondo-ing ahead of them.

Billed as a "wonderful opportunity" for first-time buyers and investors, the East York bungalow sold for $798,000 on November 14 after 76 days on the market.

The listing describes the home as "charming," but "cluttered" is a more apt description.

From furniture, to food, to filth, the home is overflowing.

72 Frater AvenueBeneath rusted pots, old newspapers, and dirty dish towels, the kitchen has tile floors, laminate countertops, and wooden cabinets. 

72 Frater AvenueEven amongst the mess, there's room to fit a table and chairs.

72 Frater AvenueThe living room has hardwood floors, as well as several cans of Febreeze, an empty bag of ice melt, and two boxes of latex gloves. The TV placement is questionable, too.

72 Frater AvenueClothes, plastic water bottles, and toilet paper are strewn about the primary bedroom.

72 Frater AvenueThere's also an empty bag that once contained bananas.

72 Frater AvenueThe second bedroom is also covered in clothes - and a lamp. Monsters are probably too afraid to hide in the closet.

72 Frater AvenueThe basement is finished and has its own kitchen and a separate entrance.

72 Frater AvenueIt also has an overturned couch, ripped-out smoke alarm, and broken blinds.

72 Frater AvenueWhether mould or dirty, the floor is covered in a layer of something undesirable.

72 Frater AvenueA disassembled cardboard box and an old suitcase lay scattered in the hallway.

72 Frater AvenueThe bathtub is suspiciously clean.

72 Frater AvenueA dark room usually makes for a good night's sleep, but the dingy basement bedroom, with its bare mattress and possible dishrack, doesn’t appear conducive to sweet dreams.

72 Frater AvenueA rusted washing machine sits amidst boxes, bins, books, and what appears to be an old desk. That box of garbage bags will surely come in handy, though.

72 Frater AvenueCheck out the full listing here.

Lead photo by

CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team 
