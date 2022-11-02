Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
576 Manning Ave. Toronto

This $1.7 million Toronto home looks like it was split in half

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

"Bigger than it seems!" yells the listing for 576 Manning Ave., which, if we're honest, is a weird thing to say, no matter what you're talking about. 

But it's not really what you expect to hear when talking about a detached house. 

However, the listing has a point – this Victorian house looks like it's only half a house, cut down the middle.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The living room in the second-floor unit. 

It's like it used to be a semi-detached house and the other half of the house just kinda disappeared at some point. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

But despite its missing left-twin, this home is actually a good-looking duplex with two units.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

In total, the home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The main floor unit front entrance. 

There is a one-bedroom unit on the second floor and another one-bedroom unit that takes up the main floor and the basement. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The basement bedroom. 

The entire basement was recently redone with high ceilings, custom closets, new flooring, a three-piece bathroom, and a separate walk-out to the backyard.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The cast-iron spiral staircase leads to the basement from the main floor unit. 

The homes, in both units, are unique and filled with plenty of charming details.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The newly renovated basement. 

There are exposed brick walls, a cast-iron spiral staircase and big bow windows. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The kitchen on the second floor. 

The soaring 17-foot ceilings make the size of the space feel even bigger.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

A loft area that's been turned into a bedroom in the second-floor unit. 

Meanwhile, the skylights and large windows maximize the amount of natural light in even the most unlikely places. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The ceilings are 17 feet high. 

"[It's the] perfect option for live-rent, rent-rent (investment) or inter-family set-up," notes realtor Simon Wright in the listing. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The main floor unit kitchen. 

Currently, the main floor unit is vacant and the second-floor unit is tenanted on a month-to-month basis for $2,550 a month. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a small backyard and it has laneway access, which in Toronto is a big selling point. 

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom is currently being used as a walk-in closet. 

The home is currently listed for $1,699,000.

576 Manning Ave. Toronto

The front of the house with a large front yard. 

This is a decrease of $170,000 from the October listing price. 

Photos by

Property Spaces
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Developers want to delete entire Toronto golf course for towers and huge new park

This $1.7 million Toronto home looks like it was split in half

A famous Toronto mansion just sold for millions of dollars under asking

Teardown turns Toronto building into cool cross-section with rare views inside

This stunning $4.5 million Toronto home was built by man behind the Isabella Hotel

A Toronto family bought and moved into a funeral home and now it's a TV show

Rare Toronto home right on Queen Street drops its asking price by $1 million

Toronto building that houses beloved bar and restaurant is on sale for only $1