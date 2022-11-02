This $1.7 million Toronto home looks like it was split in half

"Bigger than it seems!" yells the listing for 576 Manning Ave., which, if we're honest, is a weird thing to say, no matter what you're talking about.

But it's not really what you expect to hear when talking about a detached house.

However, the listing has a point – this Victorian house looks like it's only half a house, cut down the middle.

It's like it used to be a semi-detached house and the other half of the house just kinda disappeared at some point.

But despite its missing left-twin, this home is actually a good-looking duplex with two units.

In total, the home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There is a one-bedroom unit on the second floor and another one-bedroom unit that takes up the main floor and the basement.

The entire basement was recently redone with high ceilings, custom closets, new flooring, a three-piece bathroom, and a separate walk-out to the backyard.

The homes, in both units, are unique and filled with plenty of charming details.

There are exposed brick walls, a cast-iron spiral staircase and big bow windows.

The soaring 17-foot ceilings make the size of the space feel even bigger.

Meanwhile, the skylights and large windows maximize the amount of natural light in even the most unlikely places.

"[It's the] perfect option for live-rent, rent-rent (investment) or inter-family set-up," notes realtor Simon Wright in the listing.

Currently, the main floor unit is vacant and the second-floor unit is tenanted on a month-to-month basis for $2,550 a month.

As for outdoor space, there's a small backyard and it has laneway access, which in Toronto is a big selling point.

The home is currently listed for $1,699,000.

This is a decrease of $170,000 from the October listing price.