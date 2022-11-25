You can double the size of this historic Toronto building that's for sale for $13.5 million

A recently-listed Toronto heritage building comes with a price tag of $13,500,000 and the potential to double its size to 14,000 square feet.

Originally built as a residential property in 1891, 36 Prince Arthur Avenue housed The Bedford Academy from 1996 until the bar shut down during the pandemic. It was also previously owned by the Toronto Ladies' Club.

The landmark property spans approximately 7,000 square feet, but as-of-right zoning allows for the new owners to double that and create a "one-of-a-kind property."

"[A] very rare opportunity to build out a substantial addition over the large back and side lot and create one of the most significant properties to grace The Annex and Yorkville landscape," the listing reads, noting that the property provides a "plethora of possibilities."

It offers a preview of some of these possibilities through renderings.

Situated in an "irreplaceable setting" just steps from the Annex, Yorkville, and Bloor Street, the space is ideal for a boutique law firm, medical practice, investment firm, or office space.

With a stone and brick façade, creeping vines, a grand turret, the building has a commanding street presence.

Beyond the spacious patio and wrought iron fence, the interior features brass and wood bars, marble fireplaces, and plush banquettes.

Renderings imagine a bright, modern office space abutting the current building, with an interior consisting of exposed brick, beamed ceilings, and soaring windows.

The listing notes that the renderings are for "visual purposes only," and that no applications have been made with the city.

Check out the full listing here.