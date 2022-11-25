Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
36 Prince Arthur Avenue Toronto

You can double the size of this historic Toronto building that's for sale for $13.5 million

Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A recently-listed Toronto heritage building comes with a price tag of $13,500,000 and the potential to double its size to 14,000 square feet.

Originally built as a residential property in 1891, 36 Prince Arthur Avenue housed The Bedford Academy from 1996 until the bar shut down during the pandemic. It was also previously owned by the Toronto Ladies' Club.

36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoThe landmark property spans approximately 7,000 square feet, but as-of-right zoning allows for the new owners to double that and create a "one-of-a-kind property."

36 Prince Arthur Avenue Toronto"[A] very rare opportunity to build out a substantial addition over the large back and side lot and create one of the most significant properties to grace The Annex and Yorkville landscape," the listing reads, noting that the property provides a "plethora of possibilities."

It offers a preview of some of these possibilities through renderings.

36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoSituated in an "irreplaceable setting" just steps from the Annex, Yorkville, and Bloor Street, the space is ideal for a boutique law firm, medical practice, investment firm, or office space.

36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoWith a stone and brick façade, creeping vines, a grand turret, the building has a commanding street presence.

36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoBeyond the spacious patio and wrought iron fence, the interior features brass and wood bars, marble fireplaces, and plush banquettes.

Renderings imagine a bright, modern office space abutting the current building, with an interior consisting of exposed brick, beamed ceilings, and soaring windows.
36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoThe listing notes that the renderings are for "visual purposes only," and that no applications have been made with the city.
36 Prince Arthur Avenue TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Photos by

Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

You can double the size of this historic Toronto building that's for sale for $13.5 million

Ontario is finally making it easier for landlords and tenants to fight each other

Toronto home just sold for $1.5 million under initial asking price

Average Toronto-area home prices have fallen by almost $300K since February

People are fleeing Toronto home prices to cheap off-grid communities in Ontario's north

Century-old Toronto house has seen a $10 million price increase in just six years

Massive development to be built into a new Ontario Line station in Toronto

New home sales have dipped to a historic low in Toronto