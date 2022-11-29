Real Estate
This $4.9 million Toronto home feels like living in Muskoka

If you love the convenience of living in Toronto but long for the serene escape of cottage country, look no further than 29 Fallingbrook Drive.

Nestled between The Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario, the picturesque property is located within driving distance of the downtown core but feels like living in Muskoka.

The home is strikingly modern from the street, with dark grey brick, glass railings, and black details.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoA landscaped stone pathway leads up to the front door.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoHardwood floors run the length of the open-concept main floor.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe living room has a cozy fireplace and walks out to a patio with views of the neighbourhood.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe chef’s kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a massive breakfast bar.
29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoA second patio can be found off the dining room, which features a dark-hued accent wall. A pocket door leads to a butler's pantry.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe home has four bedrooms, all of which have beautiful views, and four bathrooms.
29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe primary bedroom has a four-piece ensuite, wall-to-wall closets, and a private balcony.
29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe lower level is an entertainer's dream.29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoThe space features a built-in bar with heated floors, a living room with a gas fireplace, and glass-enclosed office space.29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoIt also walks out to the stunning backyard, which has a built-in barbeque area and is surrounded by lush trees.29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoA series of terraces lead to a ravine-like setting that overlooks property.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoMuskoka living in the city comes at a cost - 29 Fallingbrook Drive is currently listed at $4,950,000.

29 Fallingbrook Drive TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Photos by

Real Estate Bay Realty
