This $4.9 million Toronto home feels like living in Muskoka

If you love the convenience of living in Toronto but long for the serene escape of cottage country, look no further than 29 Fallingbrook Drive.

Nestled between The Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario, the picturesque property is located within driving distance of the downtown core but feels like living in Muskoka.

The home is strikingly modern from the street, with dark grey brick, glass railings, and black details.

A landscaped stone pathway leads up to the front door.

Hardwood floors run the length of the open-concept main floor.

The living room has a cozy fireplace and walks out to a patio with views of the neighbourhood.

The chef’s kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a massive breakfast bar.

A second patio can be found off the dining room, which features a dark-hued accent wall. A pocket door leads to a butler's pantry.

The home has four bedrooms, all of which have beautiful views, and four bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has a four-piece ensuite, wall-to-wall closets, and a private balcony.

The lower level is an entertainer's dream. The space features a built-in bar with heated floors, a living room with a gas fireplace, and glass-enclosed office space. It also walks out to the stunning backyard, which has a built-in barbeque area and is surrounded by lush trees. A series of terraces lead to a ravine-like setting that overlooks property.

Muskoka living in the city comes at a cost - 29 Fallingbrook Drive is currently listed at $4,950,000.

