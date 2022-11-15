This $3.8 million Ontario luxury home is basically like living inside a barn

If you're looking to ditch big city life for something a whole lot more on the pastoral side but you just can't leave behind those creature comforts, a one-of-a-kind luxury home up for sale in Uxbridge just might be your dream pad, or even the perfect spot to start that bed & breakfast you just won't shut up to your friends about.

And when I say pastoral, I mean it in the literal sense, as this $3,795,000 home is built around and incorporated into an actual converted barn, in what could convincingly play a set in a yet-to-be-greenlit sitcom about a family of wealthy horses who race humans.

The listing for 2458 Concession 6 Rd in Uxbridge asks prospective buyers, "Looking for a private retreat? This beautiful, unique 2018 custom-built countryside home surrounded by tall mature trees sits on ten acres in the prestigious and highly sought-after Goodwood/Uxbridge area."

A sprawling home offering over 6,000 square feet of living space, this seven-bedroom rural castle looks relatively unassuming from its stealthy gunmetal exterior, but one glimpse of the house's standout Great Room, with its soaring 27-foot-high ceilings and a four-sided fireplace, and the appeal becomes apparent.

If you can manage to tear your eyes away from the natural wood finishes of the gorgeous adaptive reuse, the Great Room opens out to a deck overlooking a large backyard with serene views and a heated 20-by-40-foot saltwater pool and hot tub.

The kitchen is perhaps the most interesting use of the old barn structure, resembling something of an Old West saloon with modern stainless steel appliances and bar seating for 10 along a 23-foot-long kitchen island. The natural aesthetic is also present in a stunning media room that juxtaposes the modernity of a 120-inch screen and surround sound against the warm wood finishes.

You can also let off some steam in a games room featuring table tennis, billiards, air hockey, a kitchenette, and, most importantly, a fridge to fuel the socializing.

All seven of the bedrooms feature their own walk-in closets, but the storage space is definitely not the main draw here.

Wood-lined bathrooms have an almost fairytale feel to them, including a primary bedroom ensuite with a large copper tub.

And you'll never have to leave, as the house contains a home office boasting the same natural farm-like vibe.

But if you do need to leave, don't worry about where you're going to park your car. Or maybe even a couple dozen cars, as the home offers a parking capacity of over 20, including an oversized garage.

The listing boasts that there are many possibilities for this site, ranging from a large family home to a bed & breakfast or corporate retreat event rental, adding that there's "no need to hang paintings, the walls are the art!"

But I'm still really rooting for that 'wealthy horses who race people' sitcom.