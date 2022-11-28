Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
185 dawlish avenue toronto

Toronto home for sale at $11 million comes with jaw-dropping interiors

A Toronto home's reserved Georgian revival-style exterior hides some lavish interior design, and this stunning home at 185 Dawlish Avenue is now up for grabs for an even $11 million.

Designed by Peter Higgins Architect, this 6,500-square-foot home in the posh Lawrence Park neighbourhood is finished in red brick and limestone with a slate roof. Though designed in a similar style as other homes on the block, its interior easily sets it apart from its neighbours.

185 dawlish avenue torontoA listing for the home describes it as a "spectacular state of the art newly built residence," and photos certainly back up the boast.

185 dawlish avenue torontoAn almost palatial interior design aesthetic makes use of a minimalist palette that places focus on the luxury finishes.

185 dawlish avenue torontoA standout space is the kitchen and connected great room, described as "ideal for grand entertaining and family life."

185 dawlish avenue torontoIt features extensive millwork, including dramatic coffered ceilings, and brush brass finishes throughout.

185 dawlish avenue torontoChevron oak floors can be found throughout the property, all with built-in radiant floor heating for those chilly winter mornings.

185 dawlish avenue torontoA private primary bedroom is the standout of six total throughout the house, including five above grade and one in the basement.

185 dawlish avenue torontoThe primary bedroom offers a Juliette balcony, a dressing room, and a six-piece ensuite with marble floors and a soaker tub, among other features.

185 dawlish avenue torontoEven if luxury finishes aren't your thing, the home comes equipped with techie features like security cameras, home automation, and other smart home systems.

Not into tech perks or luxury finishes? Even outdoor types can get excited about this property's lush greenery, outdoor swimming pool, and year-round hot tub.

185 dawlish avenue torontoThough the hot tub is for year-round use, you can only get so much outdoor activity use from your backyard during the winter. Luckily, this home comes equipped with a private gym.

You can check out more photos by visiting the listing, here.

Lead photo by

185dawlishave.com
