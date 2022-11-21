Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 4 hours ago
139 Dunvegan Road Toronto

This Toronto mansion just dropped its price by more than $2 million

Toronto's once red-hot real estate market has cooled considerably over the last year, with prices falling and properties taking considerably longer to sell.

A prime example is 139 Dunvegan Road. Billed as the "most remarkable custom home," the property was listed for $16,950,000 when it first hit the market in May of 2021. 

After a year and a half without a sale, though, the price has dropped by more than $2,000,000 to $14,900,000.

For just under $15,000,000, the Forest Hill mansion offers "total refinement," with soaring 12-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and luxurious materials. 

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoHardwood floors and crown mouldings abound.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoAppearing as a classic chateau-inspired abode from the street, the home is actually U-shaped, and configured around a central courtyard with a pool. 

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoAs a result, many of its spacious principal rooms offer picturesque views of the garden.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoSuch is the case in the great room, which is ideal for formal entertaining.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoThe space opens onto the sunroom, which features stone flooring and a massive fireplace, and in turn walks out to the pool.

139 Dunvegan RoadThe living room is spacious yet cozy, and is combined with the kitchen. It opens onto an outdoor dining area with a barbeque and a hot tub.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoWith light-coloured cabinets, stainless steel accents, and a sizable island, the kitchen feels industrial yet stylish.
139 Dunvegan Road TorontoThere's a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room. The latter is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows.

139 Dunvegan Road Toronto

An ideal work-from-home setup, the library features wood-panelled walls and a stone fireplace.139 Dunvegan Road Toronto

Upstairs, the family room gazes onto the garden below.139 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The home has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.139 Dunvegan Road Toronto

No, that's not a typo. Eight bathrooms for just four bedrooms.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoThe primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with built-in shelves, a five-piece ensuite, and a fireplace.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoThe basement offers a nanny suite, home gym, and billiards room.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoThere's also a playroom and a spacious wine cellar.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoAs well as a six-car underground garage.

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoInterested buyers can check out the full listing here

139 Dunvegan Road TorontoOr hold out for another $2,000,000 price drop.

Lead photo by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited
