115 363 sorauren avenue toronto

Toronto home in gorgeous historic building is up for sale for the first time ever

When unit 115 at 363 Sorauren Avenue hit the market on October 25, it marked the first time the spacious loft has ever been listed for sale.

Located in the Robert Watson Lofts, the unit is an original builder's model suite and, according to the listing, this is the first time the home has ever been available despite its early 20th-century exterior.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueUnsurprisingly — though unfortunate for hopeful buyers — the stunning space sold in just 11 days on the market, fetching $150,100 over the $1,049,900 asking price.

115 363 sourauren avenue toronto

Once home to the Robert Watson Candy Factory, 363 Sorauren Avenue was originally built in 1903. An exterior extension was added in 2007, and the over-century-old building was converted into 153 loft units.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueOriginal details of the former factory remain apparent throughout unit 115, which spans more than 1,200 square feet across two levels.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe character-filled living room features an exposed brick wall, steel beams, concrete floors, and soaring beamed ceilings.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueTwo large arched windows let the westerly light in and offer views of the private tree-lined patio.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe open-concept space is combined with the dining area and kitchen beyond; the sleek polished concrete floors carry through and add to the factory-inspired aesthetic.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe kitchen is modern, with light wood cabinets, granite countertops, and silver hardware and appliances.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe main level also includes a den, which could function as a home office or second bedroom, as well as one of the unit's two bathrooms.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueA floating glass and steel staircase carries up to the second floor.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe bedroom is open to the lower level, although a set of curtains create privacy.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueJust beyond lies a four-piece marble ensuite and a spacious walk-in closet.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueThe home also comes with one underground parking space and one storage locker.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueIt enjoys access to the building's amenities, which include a gym, party room, and landscaped courtyard with barbeques.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueSorauren Park is situated down the street, and the shops and restaurants of Roncesvalles are just steps away.

115 363 Sorauren AvenueYou can check out the full listing with additional photos of the loft here.

Toronto Lofts Realty
