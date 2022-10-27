Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
land transfer tax

Toronto's floundering real estate market is putting a hole in the city's finances

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the number of homes changing hands in Toronto continues to dwindle to appallingly low figures and listings sit unsold for way longer than ever, stakeholders are extremely worried about the state of the market, which continues to represent the worst housing bubble in the world given prices.

With would-be homebuyers staying on the sidelines due to sky-high mortgage rates and an impending economic crisis, there's yet another point of concern amid all of this: the lack of money flowing to the city in the form of land transfer taxes.

When a property is purchased, the new owner pays Ontario and Toronto each a certain percentage based on the price of the home, from 0.5 per cent of its value to 2.5 per cent.

And, though prices have remained high, there have been huge drops in the number of transactions — up to 96 per cent year-over-year for some housing types, according to the latest report from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) — which means far less tax income.

As pointed out by Matt Elliott for Storeys this week, the city has taken in more than $500 million per year from the tax for nearly a decade, up a whopping 540 per cent since the program began in 2009.

It's significant amount of money, and the shortfall in the current market is nothing to be scoffed at (especially with an $860 million operating budget deficit), even with prices remaining high.

Many have been critical of the tax — which in Ontario, is unique to Toronto — and even moreso now that it's proven to be such an unreliable revenue stream.

Lead photo by

Top Assets Realty Inc., Brokerage via Strata.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's floundering real estate market is putting a hole in the city's finances

Toronto home with unusual history is now for sale for $7 million

A Toronto hotel will be transformed into a massive condo skyscraper

Developers seem super pleased about Doug Ford's new housing plan

Former 1950s triplex transformed into expansive $3 million Toronto home

Ontario's foreign homebuyer tax is now the highest in Canada

Toronto startup is trying to help landlords find reliable tenants

Condos in Toronto are now sitting on the market for shockingly long as sales tank