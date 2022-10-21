Ford promises more affordable duplexes and triplexes in Ontario soon

Single-family dwellings could soon be sparse as premier Ford promises more affordable multi-family units across the province.

As reported in the Toronto Star, Ford’s government will override local municipal zoning to allow more duplex and triplex housing across Ontario as part of a sweeping new housing legislation.

This rule will allow the build of two- and three-storey units in existing homes provided the same square footage is retained. According to Star's investigation, extensions or additional floors will still require municipal permission.

This is just one of the many ways the Tories plan on tackling the housing crisis, but one has to wonder if Ford is working in favour of residents or developers?

Just a few weeks prior, Ford announced he will eliminate developer fees on "inclusionary zoning" projects that allow cities to mandate affordable housing units in new developments.

Ford has promised 150,000 new homes every year for the next ten years, while just a quarter will be built in Toronto and Ottawa. Because of this, dwindling green space has become a huge concern for city dwellers.

According to the Star, this new legislation is set to be tabled on Tuesday, immediately following the election.