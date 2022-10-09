You now have a chance to get a $40k home renovation for free if you live in Toronto

If you're the owner of an inevitably overpriced home in and around Toronto who is planning a renovation of some sort, you now have the chance to get a big chunk of it for free — and even get on TV in the process.

HGTV Canada has issued a casting call for GTA residents looking to redo a part of their house, whether it be getting an all-new kitchen, finishing an unfinished basement, or giving an aging main bedroom and ensuite a serious facelift.

The channel is offering up to $40,000 in design services and materials to each of those selected for Season 2 of their show, Styled, hosted by design experts Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne.

Recipients are being guaranteed quality work on a quick timeline of six-to-nine weeks, with every aspect of the project taken care of, from initial design and construction to installation and final decor.

The catch is that you must own your own detached, semi-detached or townhouse in the GTA (so not a condo), and your budget for the reno must be a minimum of $75,000 - $100,000.

You will also have to be out of your home for the duration of the work, and there are some limitations on what type of revamp you can request, as the series is only looking to do "interior renovations and minor structural work only."

This means those featured — though they are getting a great deal, tons of help and their 30 seconds of fame — will be paying quite a bit out-of-pocket for secondary accommodation and the reno itself, which will likely severely limit those who apply to a certain demographic that is the least likely to actually need the free work.

Those interested can apply online now. While filming is set to take place sometime between September 2022 and February 2023, applications are still open and there is no deadline listed.