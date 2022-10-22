Real Estate
94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

This private $9 million Toronto manor has been in the same family since the 1950s

"I think it’s fair to say that the property is unlike anything else in midtown Toronto and truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that needs to be seen and experienced to be fully appreciated," realtor Cailey Heaps told blogTO.

Built by architect A. D. Vidler in 1914, 94 Cortleigh Blvd. is a Tudor-style old manor that offers a unique design of grey natural stone and rustic red brick.

"This property is incredibly special for so many reasons but the acreage and size of the house itself are particularly impactful," noted Heaps.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The foyer. 

This property is one of the largest and most private lots in North Toronto. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The backyard with evergreen and maple trees. 

Sitting on 1.8 acres, there is nothing similar to this parcel of land in coveted Lytton Park.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The living room with an original wood-burning fireplace and plaster festoons above the doorways.

"To refer to a property’s 'acres' is not something we get to say very often at any price point, anywhere in the city – let alone in the heart of midtown."

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

A study. 

The home itself is set back from the street and offers timeless curb appeal, surrounded by mature trees and lush gardens.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The cloakroom with a powder room. 

It's been with the same family for over 65 years and as a result, they've managed to preserve the home's most impressive characteristics while adding some modern updates over the years.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The home boasts nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and some solid brick and steel beam construction. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The front hallway with oak wood panelling. 

This timeless character home has spacious and charming principal rooms with original old-world details such as oak panelled walls, leaded glass windows, and wood-burning fireplaces.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The dining room. 

For example, the dining room has a wood-burning fireplace and oak wainscoting, plus a walk-out to the gardens and a butler's door to the kitchen. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The solarium with terracotta tiles and arched windows. 

All of it reminds us of something out of Downton Abbey. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with vintage wallpaper. 

Upstairs are the ample bedrooms. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom 

The primary bedroom is more than 300 square feet with an oak hardwood floor and an ensuite bathroom. 

94 courtleigh blvd. toronto

The playroom could be turned into a family room. 

On the third floor of the home is a large playroom for the children. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

The basement, when originally built, was meant for storage so you'll find lots of dedicated space for food storage and even an original wine cellar. 

94 Cortleigh blvd. toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard, which extends into the private ravine, has a stone terrace, a shaded patio, and an in-ground pool. 

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

Another bedroom with vintage wallpaper. 

"We think of all the properties we have seen in our time and there really hasn't been anything like it. The land can't be recreated, which is what makes this property so special and unique," said Heaps.

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

"With that said, it is not just a big piece of land. It's a beautiful inlet, privately tucked away, sitting on a ravine with huge tableland. That's unheard of in this city and what's truly incredible is that it's within a few blocks of Yonge Street. "

94 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The back of the house with the gardens. 

The home is currently listed for $8,850,000 – nearly $1 million less than its May 2022 listing price of $9,800,000.

Photos by

Heaps Estrin
