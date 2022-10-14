Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

This $800K Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

On average, Canadians move between 4.5 and 5.5 times in their lifetime. In America, it's even higher with an average of 11.7 times

So having a house that's been in the same family for over 60 years is something of an anomaly. 

But that's exactly how long the current owners of 93 McRoberts Ave. have had this cozy property. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

According to the listing, this is the first time this home has been on the market in over half a decade.93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The front hall. 

And if the listing hadn't said anything, the interiors would have been a dead giveaway. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The third bedroom with what looks like a wet bar.

The semi-detached home is a bit of a time capsule, especially in places like the kitchen and bathrooms. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The kitchen is big enough to be an eat-in kitchen. 

The kitchen, for example, has an oven from the 60s and the cabinets are delightfully retro. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The second bathroom in the basement. 

And while some of the original details are dated, many are charming and add character to the home. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

The original wood floors and light fixtures are priceless. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The kitchen has a mud room off the back. 

And unlike many homes of this age and occupation, this one has been well-maintained by the looks of it. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The home boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The main bathroom upstairs. 

The bathrooms are in need of some upgrades – particularly the upstairs one which doesn't even have a shower attachment. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

But the bedrooms are spacious enough and all have closets with lovely wooden accents. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

There's also an unfinished basement that has a separate entrance, so you could turn it into a rental suite if desired. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The front porch. 

The home sits on a large lot that's over 130 feet deep, giving you room to add an extension or just have a really nice backyard. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The backyard and laneway garage. 

It also has a laneway garage that could be turned into a laneway house if you wanted to add even more value to the property. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The vintage oven in the kitchen. 

This is the second time this house was listed. Back in August, 93 McRoberts Ave. was listed for $1,188,000 but didn't sell. 

93 McRoberts Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

It is currently listed for $799,000

Photos by

Houssmax
