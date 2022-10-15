Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
84 First Avenue Toronto

This reimagined $2.2 million Toronto home was actually a dairy in the 1870s

You'd never know that this stunning three-storey townhome was once home to a bunch of cows. 

Back in the 1870s, explains realtor Melanie Wright, 84 First Ave. was originally a dairy. 

But at some point, it was turned into a residential home and then more recently this lovely corner unit was extensively renovated by the architecture firm PLANT.84 First Avenue Toronto

The living room with a built-in stereo cabinet and wood panelling. 

"[It's] a one-of-a-kind home with incredible detail in design and quality finishes," said Wright. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor of the house is bright and airy with soaring ceilings and stunning arched windows. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

Skylights draw natural light into the home. 

While the house is narrow – only 15 feet wide – it doesn't feel cramped thanks to the excellent use of space and tricks PLANT used to make rooms appear larger.

84 First Avenue Toronto

The redesigned staircase leads to the third floor. 

"Redesigning the main stairway to all levels was key to making this extremely narrow residence feel more spacious," explained PLANT designers in their write-up on the residence

84 First Avenue Toronto

Bubble-like pendant light fixtures in the living room and den. 

"On the second floor, where the stairs border the living room, replacing what had been a solid wall with floor-to-ceiling transparent glass panels visually expands the room’s width by ‘adding’ the stairway volume to it."

84 First Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with custom cabinetry. 

You'll also notice in the kitchen that the cabinetry is custom and things like the fridge are recessed into the wall maximizing the floor space.

84 First Avenue Toronto

The sink in the custom island is made out of concrete. 

The unique centre island is open underneath so that it feels more spacious.

84 First Avenue Toronto

Large arched windows and high ceilings make this space feel larger than life.  

On the second floor, you'll find the living room and den with walnut shelves.  

84 First Avenue Toronto

The floor-to-ceiling walnut shelves. 

The wood panelling in the den area makes this space feel a bit mid-century and we're here for it. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the third floor, there's the primary bedroom with custom walnut closets and treetop views. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom. 

There's also a second bedroom with lots of natural light thanks to the skylights. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The shelving unit folds down to reveal a Murphy bed. 

It also has a cool Murphy bed situation, making it the perfect office-turned-guest room. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The main bathroom. 

This home only has two bedrooms and one main bathroom, so it's not ideal for a large family. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The basement. 

The only other bathroom is in the basement and it's just a powder room. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The outdoor patio. 

The townhome also offers a small bit of outdoor space and two parking spots, which is rare in this area.

84 First Avenue Toronto

"The room-as-cabinet strategy" PLANT used throughout the house means despite the small space there's plenty of storage. 

And if you're seeking more outdoor space you're literally steps from Riverdale Park. 

84 First Avenue Toronto

The view of the house from the street. 

The home is currently listed for $2,249,000.

Peter Yu
