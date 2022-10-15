This reimagined $2.2 million Toronto home was actually a dairy in the 1870s

You'd never know that this stunning three-storey townhome was once home to a bunch of cows.

Back in the 1870s, explains realtor Melanie Wright, 84 First Ave. was originally a dairy.

But at some point, it was turned into a residential home and then more recently this lovely corner unit was extensively renovated by the architecture firm PLANT.

"[It's] a one-of-a-kind home with incredible detail in design and quality finishes," said Wright.

The main floor of the house is bright and airy with soaring ceilings and stunning arched windows.

While the house is narrow – only 15 feet wide – it doesn't feel cramped thanks to the excellent use of space and tricks PLANT used to make rooms appear larger.

"Redesigning the main stairway to all levels was key to making this extremely narrow residence feel more spacious," explained PLANT designers in their write-up on the residence.

"On the second floor, where the stairs border the living room, replacing what had been a solid wall with floor-to-ceiling transparent glass panels visually expands the room’s width by ‘adding’ the stairway volume to it."

You'll also notice in the kitchen that the cabinetry is custom and things like the fridge are recessed into the wall maximizing the floor space.

The unique centre island is open underneath so that it feels more spacious.

On the second floor, you'll find the living room and den with walnut shelves.

The wood panelling in the den area makes this space feel a bit mid-century and we're here for it.

On the third floor, there's the primary bedroom with custom walnut closets and treetop views.

There's also a second bedroom with lots of natural light thanks to the skylights.

It also has a cool Murphy bed situation, making it the perfect office-turned-guest room.

This home only has two bedrooms and one main bathroom, so it's not ideal for a large family.

The only other bathroom is in the basement and it's just a powder room.

The townhome also offers a small bit of outdoor space and two parking spots, which is rare in this area.

And if you're seeking more outdoor space you're literally steps from Riverdale Park.

The home is currently listed for $2,249,000.