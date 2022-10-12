Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

Toronto heritage home built by famous architect on sale for $9.5 million

This heritage house was designed in 1896 by Toronto-based architect Frederick H. Herbert, who built several prominent homes and buildings around Toronto. 

You might recognize some of the iconic Herbert buildings today, such as the Bank of Montreal building on Queen Street West, the Dineen Building on Yonge St. and the Incandescent Lamp Factory on Dufferin Street, anchoring Liberty Village.

The first owner of this grand house at 82 Lowther Ave. (between the Annex and Yorkville) was heiress Elizabeth White, whose father was the wealthy builder George Hazelton White.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The family room with original leaded windows. 

But the interesting history of this home, which now bares the heiress's name, doesn't end with Ms. White. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

After Ms. White died, the house changed hands a few times before being purchased by Michael and Irene Moskaluk in 1960.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

A home office. 

According to an article in The Globe and Mail, the couple created a home for "women who had been treated in a psychiatric hospital and needed support upon their release."

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

The Moskaluks made plenty of renovations to the Queen Anne Revival Victorian home to make it suitable as a group home, such as installing fire doors, alarms, and subdividing some of the rooms. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

A second kitchen. 

The home remained a group home for women all the way up until 2003 when it was bought by Wayne Brandt. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Brandt decided to make it back into a single-family home and hired the services of Clifford Restoration, who usually work on projects as large as Toronto Old City Hall and the MaRs Centre.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The home boasts 6,275 square feet of living space. 

This massive undertaking was supported with a grant from the City of Toronto Heritage Fund, and now the home is an officially designated heritage home. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

A renovated bathroom. 

But it wasn't a walk in the park. 

According to The Globe and Mail, Brandt used historical records, photo archives and clues from other houses designed by the architect to bring 82 Lowther back to its original state.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The result was a stunning restoration that was awarded the William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship Award of Merit in 2010.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The home sits on a 50-by-150-foot lot. 

Brandt sold the home in 2014 for just under $3 million

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The family room with built-in bookcases. 

Now, the historic home has been listed for $9,650,000 and it's still as gorgeous as ever. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

There have been some updates throughout – mostly cosmetic – that modernize the home. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The renovated kitchen. 

For example, the wood has been painted white and the kitchen is now sleek with stainless steel appliances. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The home boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

But thankfully the character isn't all lost.

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

There's still fabulous millwork, stunning curved and leaded glass windows and of course, that defining turret is still a feature. 

82 Lowther Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

Over 125 years later, 82 Lowther Ave. is still heiress-worthy and you pretty much need to be one to afford it. 

