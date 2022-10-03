Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
51 Hazelton Ave Toronto

This $9 million Toronto heritage home is way more than meets the eye

Built in 1875, this Hazelton Ave. heritage Gothic Revival-style Victorian is as charming as they come. 

Just steps away from Yorkville's luxury stores, restaurants and museums this quaint four-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers the best of city living. 

And it should, considering the place is listed for a whopping $8,880,000 – an $80,000 increase from two years ago when it was first listed.

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The main floor feels larger than life thanks to the mirrored wall. 

The luxury finishes, attention to detail, and historical character make this home one of the nicest on the market today. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

On the main floor you'll find the dining room, kitchen and living room. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The living room with a marble fireplace. 

The soaring ceilings, intricate parquet wood floors and large windows bring a light airy feel to the spaces. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with granite counters. 

The kitchen is a Clive Christian kitchen, which if you know, you know. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

In the dining room, the space feels larger-than-life thanks to the mirrors on the ceiling. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The dining room also features a walk-out to the most magical city garden. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The backyard oasis. 

It has a very European look to it and you'd barely know you're smack in the middle of downtown Toronto. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

A bedroom with a fireplace. 

On the second level of the home, you have two bedrooms.

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The sitting room with built-in bookcases. 

There's also a sitting room that overlooks the garden. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The third floor is the primary suite. It's stunning with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams and a stained glass, gothic arched window.  

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The terrace with views of the city. 

The primary bedroom also comes complete with a four-piece ensuite bathroom and a walk-out to a large terrace. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

The rec room in the basement with heated floors and a fireplace. 

The basement of the home offers more living space with a rec room, laundry facilities and a guest bedroom. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom with French doors. 

And if you were worried about parking, 51 Hazelton Ave. has a two-car detached garage. 

51 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

A built-in BBQ and outdoor kitchen area. 

So there's a reason realtor Polina Leibovskaia said this house is "a much admired Victorian landmark."  Who wouldn't admire it?

