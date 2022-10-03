This $9 million Toronto heritage home is way more than meets the eye

Built in 1875, this Hazelton Ave. heritage Gothic Revival-style Victorian is as charming as they come.

Just steps away from Yorkville's luxury stores, restaurants and museums this quaint four-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers the best of city living.

And it should, considering the place is listed for a whopping $8,880,000 – an $80,000 increase from two years ago when it was first listed.

The luxury finishes, attention to detail, and historical character make this home one of the nicest on the market today.

On the main floor you'll find the dining room, kitchen and living room.

The soaring ceilings, intricate parquet wood floors and large windows bring a light airy feel to the spaces.

The kitchen is a Clive Christian kitchen, which if you know, you know.

In the dining room, the space feels larger-than-life thanks to the mirrors on the ceiling.

The dining room also features a walk-out to the most magical city garden.

It has a very European look to it and you'd barely know you're smack in the middle of downtown Toronto.

On the second level of the home, you have two bedrooms.

There's also a sitting room that overlooks the garden.

The third floor is the primary suite. It's stunning with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams and a stained glass, gothic arched window.

The primary bedroom also comes complete with a four-piece ensuite bathroom and a walk-out to a large terrace.

The basement of the home offers more living space with a rec room, laundry facilities and a guest bedroom.

And if you were worried about parking, 51 Hazelton Ave. has a two-car detached garage.

So there's a reason realtor Polina Leibovskaia said this house is "a much admired Victorian landmark." Who wouldn't admire it?