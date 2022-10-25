Real Estate
41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

This modern $3.5 million Toronto home is much different from all the others

While energy prices haven't skyrocketed like they have in Europe, it's still not cheap to heat a house in Canada

But this three-storey luxury home at 41 Northcote Ave. might be an exception. 

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home isn't your typical luxury house. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The family room. 

It was custom-built in 2018 and sustainably designed to Passive House Standards, which is a certification given to buildings that consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than a regular building.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

It has features like a solar panel array with a 5.5-kilowatt-hour net metered solar power system, a 10-kilowatt-hour eco-intelligent battery and a Rheem Hybrid heat pump hot water tank

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

For heat and air conditioning, 41 Northcote Ave. features a Mitsubishi Zuba heating and cooling system.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

A guest bedroom in the basement with a walk-out to a patio. 

There's also a heat recovery ventilation system, helping add to this energy-efficient home.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

One of the large bathrooms. 

And while the energy savings are a definite selling point, this contemporary home is equally beautiful. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

Built-in wardrobes in the primary bedroom. 

The house boasts over 3,000 square feet of living space with an open-concept layout. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The open-concept living and dining room. 

As you step into the living room, the home feels airy and open thanks to the nine-foot ceilings.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

Built-in storage in a bedroom. 

The home also makes great use of space with tons of built-in storage, such as the floor-to-ceiling wardrobes in the bedrooms. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with Miele appliances. 

Additionally, the built-in appliances and clean, simple lines create a calming atmosphere in the home where nothing seems too cluttered. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms are spacious and the high ceilings make them feel airy. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features built-in wardrobes and a spa-like ensuite with a walk-in shower. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

The lower level has eight-foot ceilings, office space, a large rec room and a four-piece bathroom.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

As for outdoor space, a major selling point is the rooftop deck boasting views of the neighbourhood below.

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

A rooftop terrace. 

There's also a terrace over the garage and a patio off the basement. 

41 Northcote Avenue Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $3,499,900 – down from the $3,749,900 it was listed at earlier this year. 

