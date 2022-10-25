This modern $3.5 million Toronto home is much different from all the others

While energy prices haven't skyrocketed like they have in Europe, it's still not cheap to heat a house in Canada.

But this three-storey luxury home at 41 Northcote Ave. might be an exception.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home isn't your typical luxury house.

It was custom-built in 2018 and sustainably designed to Passive House Standards, which is a certification given to buildings that consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than a regular building.

It has features like a solar panel array with a 5.5-kilowatt-hour net metered solar power system, a 10-kilowatt-hour eco-intelligent battery and a Rheem Hybrid heat pump hot water tank

For heat and air conditioning, 41 Northcote Ave. features a Mitsubishi Zuba heating and cooling system.

There's also a heat recovery ventilation system, helping add to this energy-efficient home.

And while the energy savings are a definite selling point, this contemporary home is equally beautiful.

The house boasts over 3,000 square feet of living space with an open-concept layout.

As you step into the living room, the home feels airy and open thanks to the nine-foot ceilings.

The home also makes great use of space with tons of built-in storage, such as the floor-to-ceiling wardrobes in the bedrooms.

Additionally, the built-in appliances and clean, simple lines create a calming atmosphere in the home where nothing seems too cluttered.

The bedrooms are spacious and the high ceilings make them feel airy.

The primary bedroom features built-in wardrobes and a spa-like ensuite with a walk-in shower.

The lower level has eight-foot ceilings, office space, a large rec room and a four-piece bathroom.

As for outdoor space, a major selling point is the rooftop deck boasting views of the neighbourhood below.

There's also a terrace over the garage and a patio off the basement.

The home is currently listed for $3,499,900 – down from the $3,749,900 it was listed at earlier this year.