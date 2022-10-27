Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
27 Park Avenue Oakville

This $12 million Oakville mansion looks like it belongs in the Hamptons

Park Avenue, named for the horse and buggies that use to park on it when attending the polo matches in the 1800s, is home to some of the most stunning historical houses in Old Oakville. 

Many of them were once cottages for people who visited in the summer to enjoy Orchard Beach on Lake Ontario.

"[27 Park Avenue] was originally a cottage that was built in the early 1900s and had been added on to over the years. We were the fifth family to occupy it," Realtor Deborah Cooper told blogTO.

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The breakfast area with French doors that lead out to the backyard. 

She and her husband bought this property back in 2005 with plans to tear it down and rebuild it one day. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

One of the bedrooms with a built-in desk and window banquet. 

But the home ended up working just fine for the family until 2017, when Cooper and her husband finally decided to rebuild it. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

A home office with a gas fireplace. 

"We really wanted to do something that had a lakeside feel and fit in with the historical homes in the area," she said. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The kitchen has a large centre island. 

Working with architect Gus Ricci, the Coopers built a home that looks like it belongs in the Hamptons. 27 Park Avenue Oakville

The backyard. 

The four-bedroom, nine-bathroom lakeside house is surrounded by mature trees, has a literal $1 million garden and offers views of Lake Ontario. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

Marble countertops in the kitchen. 

And as inspiring as the surrounding property is, the home is equally stunning. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The formal dining room. 

27 Park Ave. boasts 10,000 square feet of living space and classicly beautiful interiors. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The front hall with wide plank hardwood flooring. 

You'll notice throughout the home the use of classic materials like marble, and wide plank white oak flooring while also keeping everything light and bright to add to that beachy feel they were going for. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The family room. 

The main floor is completed with a parlour, office, laundry room, formal dining room and servery, great room and mud room – you know the necessities. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The stairs leading to the second floor. 

The soaring ceilings and large windows bring plenty of natural light into bright spaces.

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The kitchen also has a large pantry. 

The kitchen is stunning with plenty of storage and a La Cornue oven – which if you know, you know. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings. 

Up the stunning spiral staircase, you'll find the bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

A bedroom with built-in desks. 

All except one of the bedrooms come with their own ensuite bathroom, but with nine bathrooms in the house, this doesn't seem to be a big problem. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The wet bar downstairs. 

There's even more living space in the basement.

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The wine cellar. 

"The fully finished basement includes two full baths, a gym, extensive wine cellar, theatre room and bar, bedroom, mechanical room, media room, a safe room, a cedar closet, ample storage areas and stairs to the garage," said Cooper. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

A putting green in the backyard. 

The backyard is truly where the Hamptons vibes come to play. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

A view of the pool from inside the pool house. 

There's a 950-square-foot pool house that has a bar, fireplace and bathroom with a shower, a putting green and an inground trampoline. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The pool house and outdoor kitchen area. 

And the piece-de-la-resistance is the infinity pool. It just looks like a resort.  

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The parlour. 

The home is definitely a Shangri-La of sorts but it's also in a great location. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

"We love that we can walk to downtown Oakville in minutes and the schools are excellent in the area," said Cooper. 

27 Park Avenue Oakville

The back of the house. 

The home is currently listed for $11,900,000.

Photos by

Brad Quan for QStudios
