Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

Toronto home with unusual history is now for sale for $7 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You know a house is fancy with an interesting story if it has a name rather than just an address. 

217 Poplar Plains, better known as the Martha Wilkes House, is one of those old Toronto homes with both architecturally stunning features and a fascinating back story. 

Mrs. Martha Wilkes was the wife of Robert Wilkes, a politician and businessman who drowned with both of his children at Sturgeon Point in Kawartha Lakes in 1880. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The dining room with leaded glass windows and a walk-out to the patio. 

Mrs. Martha actually witnessed her children and husband drowning, but couldn't do anything without risking her own life in the process.

You might also know about her if you're a fan of the stunning stained glass "Dorcas" window in the St Simon-the-Apostle Anglican Church on Bloor St. that was dedicated to her.

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The family room and kitchen. 

Needless to say, she was a notable Toronto lady with quite a sad story.

She was the first occupant of this grand home, which was built in 1907 by famed architect Eden Smith

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home is listed as a heritage home, recognized for its Arts and Crafts style with Period Revival elements.  

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

A bedroom with built-in shelves. 

"The design incorporates the varied roofline and segmental-arched window openings with multi-paned sash favoured by Eden Smith, while the introduction of an arcade is an unusual architectural feature," notes a City of Toronto survey of the Eden Smith homes in Forest Hill and Poplar Plains neighbourhoods. 217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with French doors leading to the sunroom. 

Much of the stunning architectural elements are still present in the home – such as gorgeous wood features, leaded windows and original fireplaces – but it's also been upgraded to suit a modern lifestyle. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The living room with leaded windows. 

The main floor has tall ceilings, grand principal rooms, tons of natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The house boasts over 8,300 square feet of living space so you'll never feel cramped. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The kitchen has a Wolf double oven and Miele dishwasher. 

The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and chef-worthy appliances. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which are all surprisingly large for an old home. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is huge with a sunroom, walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The rec room on the third floor. 

On the third level of the house, you'll find a recreation room as well as two more bedrooms. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

A mudroom. 

This century home even has a finished basement and an insulated double garage. As for outdoor space, the home sits on a generous 75-by-130-foot lot so there's a good chunk of backyard with lots of potential. 

217 Poplar Plains Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $7,200,000

Photos by

Jordan Prussky
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's floundering real estate market is putting a hole in the city's finances

Toronto home with unusual history is now for sale for $7 million

A Toronto hotel will be transformed into a massive condo skyscraper

Developers seem super pleased about Doug Ford's new housing plan

Former 1950s triplex transformed into expansive $3 million Toronto home

Ontario's foreign homebuyer tax is now the highest in Canada

Toronto startup is trying to help landlords find reliable tenants

Condos in Toronto are now sitting on the market for shockingly long as sales tank