Toronto home with unusual history is now for sale for $7 million

You know a house is fancy with an interesting story if it has a name rather than just an address.

217 Poplar Plains, better known as the Martha Wilkes House, is one of those old Toronto homes with both architecturally stunning features and a fascinating back story.

Mrs. Martha Wilkes was the wife of Robert Wilkes, a politician and businessman who drowned with both of his children at Sturgeon Point in Kawartha Lakes in 1880.

Mrs. Martha actually witnessed her children and husband drowning, but couldn't do anything without risking her own life in the process.

You might also know about her if you're a fan of the stunning stained glass "Dorcas" window in the St Simon-the-Apostle Anglican Church on Bloor St. that was dedicated to her.

Needless to say, she was a notable Toronto lady with quite a sad story.

She was the first occupant of this grand home, which was built in 1907 by famed architect Eden Smith.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home is listed as a heritage home, recognized for its Arts and Crafts style with Period Revival elements.

"The design incorporates the varied roofline and segmental-arched window openings with multi-paned sash favoured by Eden Smith, while the introduction of an arcade is an unusual architectural feature," notes a City of Toronto survey of the Eden Smith homes in Forest Hill and Poplar Plains neighbourhoods.

Much of the stunning architectural elements are still present in the home – such as gorgeous wood features, leaded windows and original fireplaces – but it's also been upgraded to suit a modern lifestyle.

The main floor has tall ceilings, grand principal rooms, tons of natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors.

The house boasts over 8,300 square feet of living space so you'll never feel cramped.

The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and chef-worthy appliances.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which are all surprisingly large for an old home.

The primary bedroom is huge with a sunroom, walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite.

On the third level of the house, you'll find a recreation room as well as two more bedrooms.

This century home even has a finished basement and an insulated double garage. As for outdoor space, the home sits on a generous 75-by-130-foot lot so there's a good chunk of backyard with lots of potential.

The home is currently listed for $7,200,000.