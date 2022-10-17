This stunning $2.6 million Victorian house is on one of Toronto's most historic streets

You couldn't tell by the look of this house now, but this is actually a pre-fabricated house.

A man named Frank Armstrong, crafted all but two of the Wellesley Ave. houses in 1880s, including 17 Wellesley Ave. which was built in 1889.

The only way he managed to build so many houses was by using prefabricated details, such as stone lintels, stained-glass windows and gables, that were just then becoming available.

It's wild to think that pre-fabricated houses could look like this when now most are boring boxes with little to no character or charm.

This classic bay and gable home was first owned by Thomas Poucher, who it seems only paid $1,085 to purchase it back in the day.

It certainly has come a long way since those days, now the home is currently listed for $2,695,000.

The two and a half storey semi-detached house boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been beautifully restored and renovated inside and out.

The interiors were done by C3D Design, and the result is a traditional modern home with touches of the original character and detail throughout.

The main floor is open concept flowing from the front dining room to the back living room.

The big floor-to-ceiling doorway adds plenty of natural light into the living room and offers a walk-out to the backyard.

The renovated kitchen is sleek with granite counters and integrated appliances.

Upstairs you have the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has a bay window and a wall-to-wall closets, but unfortunately no ensuite bathroom.

That being said, the main bathroom is stunning with a large free standing tub and separate shower.

On the third level of the house there's a sitting room and walk-out to a balcony.

The backyard is small but cute with a large tree for shade.

And in the basement there's a rec room for added living space.

As realtor Christian Vermast says in the listing this house is "not only significant from a historical perspective but also a true testament to an exquisite restoration/renovation."