Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Former home of Nestle Canada is now most expensive real estate in Toronto at $95 million

Do you have $95 million in pocket change? If so, you can own the most expensive piece of Toronto real estate on the market right now.

The former home of Nestle Canada at 1500 Birchmount Road in Scarborough is up for grabs with a total of 300,000 square feet across nearly 22 acres of land, seven of which are vacant.

There are several tenancies in place at the industrial property however, the listing said there is approximately 208,000 square feet that is ready for occupancy upon closing the offer.

A quick search for the address shows multiple business including the Bond Academy and Empire Recovery Towing already established.

Opportunities exist to divide the lot into smaller units and according to the Behar Group could easily be used for schools, gyms, offices, churches, call centres and even showrooms.

Particularly important for industrial properties, Highway 401 is just a quick 2 kilometres away while annual property taxes will set you back a cool $277,000.

With just 17 days since being listed, it could be a while for this property is sold.

Lead photo by

Google Street view
