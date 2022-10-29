This $6 million home just outside of Toronto is more museum than house

At first glance this modern building is more like a museum than a home.

So much so that the foyer has a waterfall fountain installation in it.

To be clear, most homes don't have a floor-to-ceiling water feature in their front entrance – that's some art gallery stuff right there.

But it might be because 14455 Woodbine Ave. was designed by architect Prithula Prosun Roy.

Roy has designed buildings for the likes of University of Windsor and they also did Toronto's Bialik Hebrew Day School.

However, despite its museum-like qualities, this house does have the warmth and comfort of a home.

Its architectural style is definitely modern and minimalistic with clean lines and grand open spaces.

But the added pops of colour, use of natural textured materials like wood and stone still lend some personality.

The harmonious blending of indoor and outdoor living is what makes this home special.

The home boasts over 10,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The tall ceilings, expansive views and the abundance of natural light make the spaces feel light and airy.

"Reveals throughout make this an ideal estate for art collectors," adds realtor Kimberly Wake in the listing.

The kitchen is sleek with chef-worthy appliances and exceptional views of the surrounding property.

Speaking of the surrounding property, this house is sitting on a whopping 1.3 acres of land.

The backyard is SO big that the patio and outdoor kitchen look comically small.

The bedrooms, especially the primary suite, are as grand as the rooms on the main floor.

The primary suite also has a spa-like bathroom with a rain shower that features a random boulder in it so you can feel like you're showering outdoors all year round.

And if the spa-like bathroom wasn't enough the home also has an edgeless indoor pool.

But the best part of the house is the courtyard that's located in the center of the home.

It really makes this house perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. Plus who doesn't want a cool courtyard in the middle of their house?

The home was previously listed for $6,388,800, but just dropped its price to $5,988,000.