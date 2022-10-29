Real Estate
14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

This $6 million home just outside of Toronto is more museum than house

At first glance this modern building is more like a museum than a home. 

So much so that the foyer has a waterfall fountain installation in it.

To be clear, most homes don't have a floor-to-ceiling water feature in their front entrance – that's some art gallery stuff right there. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The front door. 

But it might be because 14455 Woodbine Ave. was designed by architect Prithula Prosun Roy.

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

A view from the second floor into the dining room and courtyard. 

Roy has designed buildings for the likes of University of Windsor and they also did Toronto's Bialik Hebrew Day School. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

However, despite its museum-like qualities, this house does have the warmth and comfort of a home. 14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The kitchen and dining room. 

Its architectural style is definitely modern and minimalistic with clean lines and grand open spaces. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

A plant wall. 

But the added pops of colour, use of natural textured materials like wood and stone still lend some personality. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The open concept main floor. 

The harmonious blending of indoor and outdoor living is what makes this home special.

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

One of the bathrooms. 

The home boasts over 10,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

A sitting area. 

The tall ceilings, expansive views and the abundance of natural light make the spaces feel light and airy. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The family room. 

"Reveals throughout make this an ideal estate for art collectors," adds realtor Kimberly Wake in the listing. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The kitchen and dining room with views of the fields. 

The kitchen is sleek with chef-worthy appliances and exceptional views of the surrounding property. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

An aerial shot of the house at night. 

Speaking of the surrounding property, this house is sitting on a whopping 1.3 acres of land. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The backyard. 

The backyard is SO big that the patio and outdoor kitchen look comically small. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms, especially the primary suite, are as grand as the rooms on the main floor.  

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The primary ensuite with a large soaker tub. 

The primary suite also has a spa-like bathroom with a rain shower that features a random boulder in it so you can feel like you're showering outdoors all year round. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The indoor pool. 

And if the spa-like bathroom wasn't enough the home also has an edgeless indoor pool. 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The tranquil courtyard. 

But the best part of the house is the courtyard that's located in the center of the home.

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

There's also a rooftop patio off the primary bathroom. 

It really makes this house perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. Plus who doesn't want a cool courtyard in the middle of their house? 

14455 Woodbine Ave. Whitchurch-Stouffville

The back patio and outdoor kitchen. 

The home was previously listed for $6,388,800, but just dropped its price to $5,988,000.

Photos by

14455woodbine.com
