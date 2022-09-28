This $5 million dream estate north of Toronto was built out of an 1850s timber barn

This isn't the first time realtor Sue Creed has built a country dream home with an 1800s barn in Meaford, Ontario.

According to an article in On The Bay Magazine, in 2016 Sue and her husband Jeremy bought a home that had a 2014 addition on an 1800s farmhouse.

But they weren't sure it was going to work for their family so in 2019 they decided to buy Walnut Ridge – a picturesque 36.9 acres with escarpment views and direct access to the Bruce Trail system.

"Sue and Jeremy Creed purchased the property in 2019 and worked with architect Jim Campbell of Rockside Campbell Design Inc., landscape architect Joel Loblaw, and builders Jon Price and Scott Harding of Bayside Build Company," Phil Birnbaum, founder of Perfect Pear Communications, told blogTO.

And it seems that practice makes perfect, as they built this stunning five bedroom, four bathroom 4,720-square-foot modern farmhouse over two years.

"The home is a true mix of old and new, with primary living spaces situated within the relocated and restored frame of a historic Timber Barn, originally erected in Glen Morris, ON, circa 1850," Birnbaum said.

The main living area is bright, open concept and has so much character and charm you can't help but fall in love with it.



It also doesn't hurt that the home also has all the modern luxuries like radiant heated floors, modern European appliances, and a wine cellar.

The large windows throughout the home create that great indoor/outdoor living feel, while providing views of the surrounding property, which are nothing short of spectacular.

"The exterior of the home has been fully landscaped and delivers a true oasis complete with in-ground pool, hot tub, wood burning sauna and views of The Beaver Valley," said Birnbaum.

There is one guest suite on the main floor with a bedroom and four-piece bathroom but upstairs you'll find the main bedrooms.

Each have their own sweeping views and a four-piece bathroom.

The primary suite is in the old-barn part of the house and features a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite bathroom.

This home has basically everything you could want from a country home, while the house is close to tons of local amenities like vineyards, golf, skiing, hiking, beaches, and more.

It's almost shocking that the Creed family decided to stick with their first barn conversion house, but their choice means some lucky family gets to call this place home... So I guess it all works out.

The home is currently listed for $4,945,000.