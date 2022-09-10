This modified $3.2 million Toronto home has real lakeside bragging rights

Except for Brazil and Russia, Canada has more water than all the other countries on this planet.

And yet waterfront properties are still hard to come by.

So when one comes on the market, especially in Toronto, you can be sure it's going to go for a premium.

205 Lake Shore Drive is no exception.

This 1.5-story, three-bedroom home is listed for $3,200,000 – which is a discount from its original listing price of nearly $3.5 million.

And to be fair, the views and property are pretty spectacular.

But the 2,400-square-foot home is a bit strange.

From the outside, it looks like two separate homes that got glued together, rather than one cohesive home.

Inside, the home is dated and in need of some renovations and upgrades.

You'll notice the telltale signs of popcorn ceilings, lots of wallpaper and wall-to-wall carpeting.

The kitchen, in particular, looks like it hasn't had any updates since the 70s. Those appliances look like the originals that came with the house!

The bathrooms aren't much better.

But the home has been well maintained and the views of the lake have been prioritized with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The bedrooms are mostly on the main floor but the primary bedroom is upstairs and also boasts incredible views around the clock.

Other than the views and direct lake access, this home is close to the waterfront trail, Rotary Peace Park, as well as all the major highways.

Still as gorgeous as waterfront property is, this home is gonna need a decent amount of work and it's worth noting that owning waterfront property can be a headache in and of itself.

There's higher insurance, and flooding risks. There's also likely more regulations than a normal house if you want to make any changes due to its position on the waterfront.

So if you want water that badly, may we suggest a pool?