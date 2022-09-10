Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

This modified $3.2 million Toronto home has real lakeside bragging rights

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Except for Brazil and Russia, Canada has more water than all the other countries on this planet. 

And yet waterfront properties are still hard to come by. 

So when one comes on the market, especially in Toronto, you can be sure it's going to go for a premium. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The living room fireplace. 

205 Lake Shore Drive is no exception.

This 1.5-story, three-bedroom home is listed for $3,200,000 – which is a discount from its original listing price of nearly $3.5 million

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

A view from the backyard. 

And to be fair, the views and property are pretty spectacular. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The breakfast nook. 

But the 2,400-square-foot home is a bit strange.

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The home has three garage parking spots.

From the outside, it looks like two separate homes that got glued together, rather than one cohesive home. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The living room. 

Inside, the home is dated and in need of some renovations and upgrades. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The foyer. 

You'll notice the telltale signs of popcorn ceilings, lots of wallpaper and wall-to-wall carpeting. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The kitchen. 

The kitchen, in particular, looks like it hasn't had any updates since the 70s. Those appliances look like the originals that came with the house!

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The primary bathroom. 

The bathrooms aren't much better. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The family room overlooking the lake. 

But the home has been well maintained and the views of the lake have been prioritized with floor-to-ceiling windows. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are mostly on the main floor but the primary bedroom is upstairs and also boasts incredible views around the clock. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The back patio. 

Other than the views and direct lake access, this home is close to the waterfront trail, Rotary Peace Park, as well as all the major highways. 

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The dining room. 

Still as gorgeous as waterfront property is, this home is gonna need a decent amount of work and it's worth noting that owning waterfront property can be a headache in and of itself.

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

A bedroom. 

There's higher insurance, and flooding risks. There's also likely more regulations than a normal house if you want to make any changes due to its position on the waterfront.

205 Lake Shore Dr Etobicoke

The back of the house. 

So if you want water that badly, may we suggest a pool? 

Photos by

sassorealestate.com
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This modified $3.2 million Toronto home has real lakeside bragging rights

This huge $6.5 million estate near Toronto has its own whimsical apple farm

Massive developments could delete an entire Toronto block

This skinny Toronto home was split into three apartments and is now on sale for $2.5 million

Construction of another monster home in Toronto is pissing off neighbours

Residents of newly-built Toronto building are outraged over massive rent increases

Someone in Toronto is renting out an apartment and saying you can't work from home

Futuristic condo tower to completely transform Toronto street