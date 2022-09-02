Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
385 brunswick avenue

This sprawling $6 million Toronto condo is in a former all-girls' school

Toronto is home to many restored homes in old, historic buildings - but a recent city listing is truly a piece of Toronto history. 

Situated in the Annex neighbourhood, this condo is one of 19 homes in the former Loretto Abbey Day School, which was established over 100 years ago in 1915.
385 brunswick avenue

Red brick exterior.

This condo is 100 per cent renovated by Hamilton-based mcCallumSather Architects and is downright gorgeous.

toronto condo girls school

Main hallway from front foyer.

Unit 107 boasts wide school-style hallways lined with hardwood floors and extremely tall ceilings. This home sits on the ground floor with its own private entrance.

Every door throughout this flat has intricate wainscot panelling throughout, a timeless and classic design.

toronto condo girls school

Kitchen and cozy den.

The kitchen is absolutely beautiful with dark wooden, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry (that match the front doors) and a stunning granite island. There's even a speciality wine fridge and coffee nook.
toronto condo girls school

Black cabinets and doorway throughout the unit.

The dark wood seen in the kitchen is also repeated throughout the condo's doorways. The dark handles against the white cabinets really make the kitchen pop.

toronto condo girls school

Den with sliding door cabinets.

A snug little den is also connected to the kitchen.

toronto condo girls school

More hardwood flooring expands the suite.

Further into the condo you'll be greeted by a curved window statement connecting the dining room and living areas together. 

toronto condo girls school

Combined living and entertaining rooms.

There's ample space for entertaining and relaxing. 

toronto condo girls school

Snug little sitting room.

The extremely long windows will let in a bunch of sun rays. 
toronto condo girls school

Who doesn't want a couch in their office?

In between the living space and second bedroom is a gorgeous office with a vibrant blue wall colour.
toronto condo girls school

The white and black really make the hallways seem larger than they are.

The halls are just immaculate and scream regal schoolhouse with their arched tops.
toronto condo girls school

More granite!

The first powder room is wrapped in a delicate purple wallpaper complete with more black accents.

toronto condo girls school

Primary bedroom.

A nod to the building's past, a sign from the former school hangs in the primary bedroom, which is connected to a beautiful ensuite bathroom.
toronto condo girls school

Primary washroom.

The main bedroom is a great size and very open-concept, with a bathroom dripping in white marble and a waterfall shower faucet.

toronto condo girls school

Closet and built-in desk.

My favourite part is the closet, which is actually a few steps ABOVE the bedroom. It's a very generous size, with tons of storage and even a built-in desk.
toronto condo girls school

Soaker tub.

Now this part is pretty cool. The primary bedroom is connected to its own ensuite, but the closet is attached to a four-piece secondary bathroom with a gigantic tub and shower.

toronto condo girls school

Another bedroom.

The second bedroom and connected bathroom are both great sizes, this black bathroom below is the fourth and final within the unit.
toronto condo girls school

Attached ensuite.

The dark colour theme is strong, adding richness and warmth in certain spots.
toronto condo girls school

Patio area one.

Because this home sits on the ground level, this unit has two semi-private patio terraces with a decent amount of greenery to enjoy.

toronto condo girls school

Patio area two.

The first can used for dining and the second for lounging, with a combined outdoor space of nearly 900 square feet.

Located at 385 Brunswick Avenue, this condo is nearly 3,000 square feet in total and comes with two parking spaces.

toronto condo girls school

Perfect space for a summer BBQ.

Listed for $5,955,000, plus $3,500 in maintenance fees and $14,000 in property taxes, this is truly boutique living.

Lead photo by

Mshati Productions 
