This $10 million Toronto home was built by the same people as Osgoode Hall

You can mark how special a home is by the amount of family-time spent inside.

Originally referred to as the C.D. Scott House, this Tudor-style home was designed by Chadwick and Beckett Architects, and built in 1909.

Since then only three families have lived in this home, realtor Gillian Oxley pointed out.

"[It was] passed from the original owner, C.D. Scott to Frances Christie Smith who owned the home until her death in 1958," Oxley explained.

"However, her estate retained the property in the family, and from 1958-1989 the residence was divided into several units and family members continued to enjoy this grand ancestral home."

The magnificent, grand home is situated on a quiet, tree lined street in the Annex.

It's one of the largest properties in the neighbourhood on a 80-by-152-foot lot. In fact, it's actually a parcel of three individual lots that make up this large estate.

Influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement, the home was constructed using stucco, wood and stone – a rare and daring combination at that time said Oxley.

But like other bold projects Chadwick and Beckett took on, such as Osgoode Hall, the Albany Club, the Bank of Toronto building etc., it has stood the test of time.

The house boast eight bedrooms and six bathrooms and has over 8,000-square-feet of living space.

The current owners have lovingly restored the home to its former glory and highlighted all the character and charm of the house.

There are large principal rooms with plenty of natural light, big fireplaces and stunning architectural details.

From pocket doors to built-in bookcases and coffered ceilings this place has it all.

The kitchen has been updated with sleek stainless steel appliances but still fits with the style of the home.

The bedrooms are cozy and many have their own fireplace.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, five-piece ensuite bathroom and a fireplace.

There's also a self-contained apartment on the third floor of the house with three bedrooms and a kitchenette.

The only let-down of this otherwise stunning home is the outdoor space. It definitely isn't as breathtaking as the interiors and could maybe do with a bit of landscaping. But then again, you don't buy a house for the grass.

"This is a rare – once in a lifetime – opportunity to capture a piece of Toronto's history and an incredible plot of land in the centre of the city on one of the most desired and coveted streets in the Annex," said Oxley.

The home is listed for $10,000,000.