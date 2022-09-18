Real Estate
101 Admiral Road Toronto

This $10 million Toronto home was built by the same people as Osgoode Hall

You can mark how special a home is by the amount of family-time spent inside.

Originally referred to as the C.D. Scott House, this Tudor-style home was designed by Chadwick and Beckett Architects, and built in 1909. 

Since then only three families have lived in this home, realtor Gillian Oxley pointed out. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The front entrance. 

"[It was] passed from the original owner, C.D. Scott to Frances Christie Smith who owned the home until her death in 1958," Oxley explained. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The living room in the third-floor apartment. 

"However, her estate retained the property in the family, and from 1958-1989 the residence was divided into several units and family members continued to enjoy this grand ancestral home."

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The foyer. 

The magnificent, grand home is situated on a quiet, tree lined street in the Annex. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

Aa sitting room with built-in bookcases. 

It's one of the largest properties in the neighbourhood on a 80-by-152-foot lot. In fact, it's actually a parcel of three individual lots that make up this large estate. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

Influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement, the home was constructed using stucco, wood and stone – a rare and daring combination at that time said Oxley. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

But like other bold projects Chadwick and Beckett took on, such as Osgoode Hall, the Albany Club, the Bank of Toronto building etc., it has stood the test of time. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

A bathroom with antique tiles. 

The house boast eight bedrooms and six bathrooms and has over 8,000-square-feet of living space.

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The dining room with coffered ceilings and a fireplace. 

The current owners have lovingly restored the home to its former glory and highlighted all the character and charm of the house.

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The family room with built-in bookcases. 

There are large principal rooms with plenty of natural light, big fireplaces and stunning architectural details.

101 Admiral Road Toronto

A view into the living room. 

From pocket doors to built-in bookcases and coffered ceilings this place has it all.

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The kitchen walks out to the deck. 

The kitchen has been updated with sleek stainless steel appliances but still fits with the style of the home. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

A pink bedroom. 

The bedrooms are cozy and many have their own fireplace. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The primary bedroom with enough room for a sitting area. 

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, five-piece ensuite bathroom and a fireplace. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The kitchenette in the third-floor apartment. 

There's also a self-contained apartment on the third floor of the house with three bedrooms and a kitchenette. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The back deck. 

The only let-down of this otherwise stunning home is the outdoor space. It definitely isn't as breathtaking as the interiors and could maybe do with a bit of landscaping. But then again, you don't buy a house for the grass. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The basement rec room. 

"This is a rare – once in a lifetime – opportunity to capture a piece of Toronto's history and an incredible plot of land in the centre of the city on one of the most desired and coveted streets in the Annex," said Oxley. 

101 Admiral Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home is listed for $10,000,000.

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
