Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted a day ago
1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

This epic modern beach house in Toronto just dropped its price by $500K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted a day ago
From the pictures alone you'd barely know this home was in Etobicoke. 

This modern beach house looks like it comes straight from the beaches of Malibu. 

The home, according to the listing, has had $1 million in renovations and was designed by the award-winning architecture firm blackLAB architects1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The main living space. 

And if you look at the pictures from 2018, it shows just how much went into this house, which was orginally built in the 1980s. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

A built-in desk is great for working from home. 

The interiors were dated and deterioriating, according to blackLAB, but they drew inspiration from the tall ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and abundance of windows to create this masterpiece of a home.  

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The foyer.

The main floor is stunning with an open concept layout that flows from the front entrance right through to the backyard with stunning views of the lake. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The dining area overlooking the lake. 

The big floor-to-ceiling windows bring in tons of natural light and help create that Californian indoor/outdoor living feel. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The family room with a wood burning fireplace. 

"Our clients wanted to bring the feeling of a beach vacation into their everyday lives," said the architects at blackLAB

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms.

And they've definitely achieved that. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The kitchen with a large centre island. 

The home design is modern with clean simple lines and lots of built-ins that make the spaces both aesthetically pleasing and functional. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The view from the primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are calming and feel like a holiday with sweeping views of Lake Ontario. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with the ensuite. 

The primary bedroom opens with a large lift-and-slide door to a private roof deck, and the ensuite's hammered copper tub also enjoys an ever-changing blue-pink view to the horizon.

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The second kitchen. 

The home can also be divided into two separate units, if you wanted to use the other unit as a rental or an in-law suite. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

Another bedroom. 

There's also the potential for a guest house.

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The main staircase with an abundance of windows. 

When purchased, this house comes with architectural plans from blackLAB architects with three different layouts.

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The view from the primary ensuite. 

Also, according to the listing, construction can start immediately if desired. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The property has direct access to the lake. 

But what truly makes this place one of Toronto's most unique homes is the backyard with breathtaking views of the lake and direct access to the water. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is like an oasis with fabulous landscaping, a firepit and a hot tub to enjoy year round. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The views from the back patio. 

This is home is also one of only 175 residential waterfront properties in Etobicoke and it might be one of the nicest... which explains how it has been rated one of the top waterfront AirBnBs in Ontario. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The kitchen walks-out to the back deck. 

Look at it! Who wouldn't want to stay here?

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

An outdoor shower. 

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was previously listed for $5,499,000 last month but didn't sell. 

1 Lake Shore Drive Toronto

The views of the lake from the property. 

A few days ago it was just re-listed for $4,999,000, so now's your chance to have vacation-worthy home as your actual home. 

Photos by

Taylor Nullmeyer
