This epic modern beach house in Toronto just dropped its price by $500K

From the pictures alone you'd barely know this home was in Etobicoke.

This modern beach house looks like it comes straight from the beaches of Malibu.

The home, according to the listing, has had $1 million in renovations and was designed by the award-winning architecture firm blackLAB architects.

And if you look at the pictures from 2018, it shows just how much went into this house, which was orginally built in the 1980s.

The interiors were dated and deterioriating, according to blackLAB, but they drew inspiration from the tall ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and abundance of windows to create this masterpiece of a home.

The main floor is stunning with an open concept layout that flows from the front entrance right through to the backyard with stunning views of the lake.

The big floor-to-ceiling windows bring in tons of natural light and help create that Californian indoor/outdoor living feel.

"Our clients wanted to bring the feeling of a beach vacation into their everyday lives," said the architects at blackLAB.

And they've definitely achieved that.

The home design is modern with clean simple lines and lots of built-ins that make the spaces both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

The bedrooms are calming and feel like a holiday with sweeping views of Lake Ontario.

The primary bedroom opens with a large lift-and-slide door to a private roof deck, and the ensuite's hammered copper tub also enjoys an ever-changing blue-pink view to the horizon.

The home can also be divided into two separate units, if you wanted to use the other unit as a rental or an in-law suite.

There's also the potential for a guest house.

When purchased, this house comes with architectural plans from blackLAB architects with three different layouts.

Also, according to the listing, construction can start immediately if desired.

But what truly makes this place one of Toronto's most unique homes is the backyard with breathtaking views of the lake and direct access to the water.

The backyard is like an oasis with fabulous landscaping, a firepit and a hot tub to enjoy year round.

This is home is also one of only 175 residential waterfront properties in Etobicoke and it might be one of the nicest... which explains how it has been rated one of the top waterfront AirBnBs in Ontario.

Look at it! Who wouldn't want to stay here?

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was previously listed for $5,499,000 last month but didn't sell.

A few days ago it was just re-listed for $4,999,000, so now's your chance to have vacation-worthy home as your actual home.