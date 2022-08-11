This meticulous $3 million Toronto home was featured on HGTV

When a listing explains that the home has been featured on HGTV, you know the home is going to be spectacular.

So it's no surprise that 74 Garnet Ave. is expertly stunning.

"The couple bought it nine years ago and did a full gut plus an addition," realtor Jamie Erlick told blogTO. "[It was] very meticulously designed and was a labour of love."

And you can definitely see that love all throughout the property.

With nods to mid-century modern design, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is as purposeful and practical as it is elegant.

The main floor is open concept with warm neutral tones that create a seamless flow throughout the house.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with integrated appliances.

The family room is cozy thanks to the addition of the wood-panelled walls and ceiling as well as the fireplace.

The family room opens up to an extremely manicured backyard. The garage at the end of the backyard could also easily be transformed into a laneway home, noted Erlick.

The bi-fold doors really enhance the indoor-outdoor living.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is stunning with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a cozy windowsill reading nook.

The home also boasts some of the funkiest bathrooms with outrageously fun wallpaper.

But the magic of this home happens in the basement with a full home theatre and built-in display case that functions both as mood lighting and the perfect place to spotlight your collector items.

"It's a movie connoisseurs dream," said Erlick.

The home is listed for $3,249,000.