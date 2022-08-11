Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
74 Garnet Ave Toronto

This meticulous $3 million Toronto home was featured on HGTV

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When a listing explains that the home has been featured on HGTV, you know the home is going to be spectacular. 

So it's no surprise that 74 Garnet Ave. is expertly stunning.

"The couple bought it nine years ago and did a full gut plus an addition," realtor Jamie Erlick told blogTO. "[It was] very meticulously designed and was a labour of love."

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The front entrance.

And you can definitely see that love all throughout the property. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

With nods to mid-century modern design, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is as purposeful and practical as it is elegant. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The kitchen flows through to the family room. 

The main floor is open concept with warm neutral tones that create a seamless flow throughout the house. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The kitchen boasts stone counters. 

The kitchen is sleek and modern with integrated appliances. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

The family room is cozy thanks to the addition of the wood-panelled walls and ceiling as well as the fireplace. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The family room opens up to an extremely manicured backyard. The garage at the end of the backyard could also easily be transformed into a laneway home, noted Erlick. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The backyard view with two-car laneway garage. 

The bi-fold doors really enhance the indoor-outdoor living. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is stunning with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a cozy windowsill reading nook. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

A powder room. 

The home also boasts some of the funkiest bathrooms with outrageously fun wallpaper. 

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The media room with built-in speakers and carpeting for enhanced accoustics. 

But the magic of this home happens in the basement with a full home theatre and built-in display case that functions both as mood lighting and the perfect place to spotlight your collector items.

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

There is also a rec room in the basement which could be used as a gym or home office. 

"It's a movie connoisseurs dream," said Erlick.   

74 Garnet Ave. Toronto

The view from the backyard. 

The home is listed for $3,249,000

Photos by

Tyso Realty Media
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This meticulous $3 million Toronto home was featured on HGTV

Here are the cities near Toronto where it's smarter to buy than rent a home right now

This $5 million Mississauga home has a backyard oasis to rival any cottage

Richmond Hill community up in arms over neighbour's giant new home build

Someone in Toronto is renting out bunk beds for the price of a whole apartment

Patch of grass is for sale in Toronto for $1.1 million

This $14 million Vaughan mansion looks like a surreal fairytale come to life

Toronto's housing market is facing one of its deepest declines of the past 50 years