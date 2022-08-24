Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Sprawling home on an acre of land in Mississauga is on sale for $5 million

Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Mississauga bungalow just steps away from the Credit River is dripping in hardwood, green marble and clean white finishes.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Originally built in 1956, this five-bedroom bungalow sits on one of the most prestigious streets in Mississauga.

The front shot of the house does not exactly prepare viewers for what's to come, including the grand foyer that opens to a two-sided wood-burning fireplace with 18-foot ceilings.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The floor-to-ceiling wood burning fireplace can be seen from the foyer and living room.

Moving pass the floor-to-ceiling fireplace, visitors are welcomed into a quaint living room. The jewel of this room is the Juliette balcony overlooking the nearly one-acre property.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The hardwood flooring pictured here in the living room can be seen throughout the entire home.

Now, the kitchen is actually a workplace in process with renovations planned to bring it back into modernity. 

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Ample cabinet and storage room and wide fridge are pluses for this kitchen.

So if you absolutely detest whatever green or black material that is plastered across the cabinets you have nothing to worry about.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The white marble and gold hardware on the chairs and cabinets are very modern.

The formal dining space appears to be a tad small in photos, as well as the eat-in kitchen, but I can look past for it the walkout to the covered barbecue patio.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Perfect for entertaining or sharing a cozy home cooked meal with family. 

Wrap-around windows in the office or den space will help get you motivated on grey days — or perhaps motive you to take a cat nap in the beaming sun rays.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

There's nothing saying this room can't be your own office. 

My absolute favourite part of this house is the two-storey closet. Yes, two full storeys for you handbags, shoes, dresses and other clothing items. Nothing screams 'opulence' like taking a staircase up to your closet.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The green carpet can be forgiven for the mega amounts of closet storage.

The main bedroom is complete with a beautiful balcony over the house's grounds and the six-piece bathroom is extremely big for any couple.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

That's another Juliette balconey.

There's nothing like waking up in your king size bed to the birds chipring or sunshine illuminating your bedroom!

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The double sink and extra-large tub are sure to be selling features.

My personal favourite bathroom feature is the bathtub under the large window. Who doesn’t love a bubble bath with a view?

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The dark marble pairs exceptionally well with the white tub.

The other bedrooms are nice, but nothing extravagant, which is a perfect clean state for the next owners.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

A bright, beautiful window is essential for any bedroom.

The basement of this house is basically another home, perfect for large families or those pesky millennial children who just won't move out.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The hardwood beams and walling give this basement a cottage vibe.

Two spacious bedrooms, immaculate snow-white bathrooms, exposed wood beams, movie room with projector and a wet bar covered in green marble? Sign me up.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Check out the sound system on this mega-wide screen.

There is also a sauna, pool room, laundry and mudroom. 

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

This room can easily be transferred into a sunroom for those dark winter days.

The kitchen downstairs is also beautifully done. I even prefer it to the one upstairs. Peep the double oven feature and extra wide fridge.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

There's even more cabinet space in the second kitchen.

If you've been counting, that's a total of five bathrooms and five bedrooms.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

Even more white marble and double sinks  in the downstairs bathrooms.

But the best part of the house (in my opinion) is the backyard, complete with a kidney-bean shaped pool, gorgeous full-grown trees and a ton of greenspace to basically have your own park.

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The tilework throughout the pool area gives the backyard a spa-feeling.

Imagine what you can do with all of your greenspace! Ample room for sports or gardens. Or maybe just a small park for your dogs. 

4217 bridlepath trail mississauga

The basically small forest around this property ensures privacy.

For a cool $5 million, this almost 5,000-square-foot bungalow at 4217 Bridlepath Trail definitely checks off a number of my wishlist items.

Lead photo by

Invidiata
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Most Toronto millennials think they will be able to afford a home in the future

Toronto house sales plummet to an all-time low as buyers recoil from market

Sprawling home on an acre of land in Mississauga is on sale for $5 million

This $25 million mansion was designed by a famous Toronto architect

Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board is in a total state of crisis

19th-century Toronto church is about to be overshadowed by something new

$2 million home for sale in Toronto comes with disclaimer it's not haunted

Toronto rental scams are totally out of control and here's what you need to know