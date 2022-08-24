Sprawling home on an acre of land in Mississauga is on sale for $5 million

This Mississauga bungalow just steps away from the Credit River is dripping in hardwood, green marble and clean white finishes.

The front shot of the house does not exactly prepare viewers for what's to come, including the grand foyer that opens to a two-sided wood-burning fireplace with 18-foot ceilings.

Moving pass the floor-to-ceiling fireplace, visitors are welcomed into a quaint living room. The jewel of this room is the Juliette balcony overlooking the nearly one-acre property.

Now, the kitchen is actually a workplace in process with renovations planned to bring it back into modernity.

So if you absolutely detest whatever green or black material that is plastered across the cabinets you have nothing to worry about.

The formal dining space appears to be a tad small in photos, as well as the eat-in kitchen, but I can look past for it the walkout to the covered barbecue patio.

Wrap-around windows in the office or den space will help get you motivated on grey days — or perhaps motive you to take a cat nap in the beaming sun rays.

My absolute favourite part of this house is the two-storey closet. Yes, two full storeys for you handbags, shoes, dresses and other clothing items. Nothing screams 'opulence' like taking a staircase up to your closet.

The main bedroom is complete with a beautiful balcony over the house's grounds and the six-piece bathroom is extremely big for any couple.

There's nothing like waking up in your king size bed to the birds chipring or sunshine illuminating your bedroom!

My personal favourite bathroom feature is the bathtub under the large window. Who doesn’t love a bubble bath with a view?

The other bedrooms are nice, but nothing extravagant, which is a perfect clean state for the next owners.

The basement of this house is basically another home, perfect for large families or those pesky millennial children who just won't move out.

Two spacious bedrooms, immaculate snow-white bathrooms, exposed wood beams, movie room with projector and a wet bar covered in green marble? Sign me up.

There is also a sauna, pool room, laundry and mudroom.

The kitchen downstairs is also beautifully done. I even prefer it to the one upstairs. Peep the double oven feature and extra wide fridge.

If you've been counting, that's a total of five bathrooms and five bedrooms.

But the best part of the house (in my opinion) is the backyard, complete with a kidney-bean shaped pool, gorgeous full-grown trees and a ton of greenspace to basically have your own park.

Imagine what you can do with all of your greenspace! Ample room for sports or gardens. Or maybe just a small park for your dogs.

For a cool $5 million, this almost 5,000-square-foot bungalow at 4217 Bridlepath Trail definitely checks off a number of my wishlist items.