This $2 million Toronto church conversion condo is a marvel of neo-Gothic preservation

Have we written about the lofts in 40 Westmoreland Ave. before? Duh.

In fact, we've featured one almost every single year since 2015 because each and every single one of the 17 townhomes is just that awesome!

Maybe next year there will be a condo so cool we'll stop thinking about 40 Westmoreland Ave. lofts but so far it hasn't happened. So why are we so obsessed with this place?

"The building is a Neo-Gothic church circa 1914. Formerly the Church of St. Mary the Virgin and St. Cyrian," realtor Jesse Jenish explained to blogTO.

And thanks to the work of architect Asen Vitko and designer W.A. Langton, who converted the church back in 2014, the church completely retained its original façade of red bricks and arched tudor windows, and even the old bell tower.

Inside the unit they also managed to preserve much of the orginal Neo-Gothic architecture, which adds to the character and charm of the unit, but updated it with modern, sleek additions like the luxury kitchen and bathrooms.

"The unit features include original brick masonry, hammer-head wooden trusses, classic stone and granite columns, brick arches and windows, original stone carved angel statues..." said Jenish.

The townhome, listed for $2,099,000, spans four storeys, has three entrances, two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all flowing together seamlessly.

"There is a granite column between the living and dining room rising up to the 20-foot-plus high ceilings. The columns feature the original stone carved angel statues," adds Jenish.

On the second floor you'll find the primary bedroom with floating glass walls and an ensuite bathroom.

There is also a second-floor catwalk between the primary bedroom and the ensuite washroom, notes Jenish.

On the third floor is another room, which is currently being used as an office but could easily be a second bedroom if needed.

Finally, on the fourth floor is the principal washroom.

"The fourth floor loft principal washroom has wooden walls and a sunken bathtub nestled into the window," said Jenish.

It's honestly the coolest church attic we've ever seen... although not sure the desk makes sense there but working from home during the pandemic means you gotta get creative.

The only drawback to this stunning condo is there isn't really a lot of outdoor space other than a small terrace.

But when the inside of your home looks like this who needs the outdoors!