Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
40 Westmoreland Ave Toronto

This $2 million Toronto church conversion condo is a marvel of neo-Gothic preservation

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Have we written about the lofts in 40 Westmoreland Ave. before? Duh. 

In fact, we've featured one almost every single year since 2015 because each and every single one of the 17 townhomes is just that awesome!

Maybe next year there will be a condo so cool we'll stop thinking about 40 Westmoreland Ave. lofts but so far it hasn't happened. So why are we so obsessed with this place?  

"The building is a Neo-Gothic church circa 1914. Formerly the Church of St. Mary the Virgin and St. Cyrian," realtor Jesse Jenish explained to blogTO. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom features the stone column and original wood beams, with south-facing windows. 

And thanks to the work of architect Asen Vitko and designer W.A. Langton, who converted the church back in 2014, the church completely retained its original façade of red bricks and arched tudor windows, and even the old bell tower.

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a waterfall quartz center island. 

Inside the unit they also managed to preserve much of the orginal Neo-Gothic architecture, which adds to the character and charm of the unit, but updated it with modern, sleek additions like the luxury kitchen and bathrooms. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

"The unit features include original brick masonry, hammer-head wooden trusses, classic stone and granite columns, brick arches and windows, original stone carved angel statues..." said Jenish.

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The main floor is 528-square-feet. 

The townhome, listed for $2,099,000, spans four storeys, has three entrances, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The unit comes with a locker and parking space. 

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all flowing together seamlessly.

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The dining area. 

"There is a granite column between the living and dining room rising up to the 20-foot-plus high ceilings. The columns feature the original stone carved angel statues," adds Jenish. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

On the second floor you'll find the primary bedroom with floating glass walls and an ensuite bathroom. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom featuring some of the original church structure. 

There is also a second-floor catwalk between the primary bedroom and the ensuite washroom, notes Jenish. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

A second bedroom. 

On the third floor is another room, which is currently being used as an office but could easily be a second bedroom if needed. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The attic bathroom with wood-beam ceilings. 

Finally, on the fourth floor is the principal washroom. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The window tub. 

"The fourth floor loft principal washroom has wooden walls and a sunken bathtub nestled into the window," said Jenish. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The fourth floor has 238-square-feet of space so you could change the layout to have an small room up here. 

It's honestly the coolest church attic we've ever seen... although not sure the desk makes sense there but working from home during the pandemic means you gotta get creative. 

40 Westmoreland Ave. Toronto

The terrace. 

The only drawback to this stunning condo is there isn't really a lot of outdoor space other than a small terrace. 

40 westmoreland ave toronto

A marvelous example of architectural preservation.

But when the inside of your home looks like this who needs the outdoors!

Photos by

Real Vision
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $2 million Toronto church conversion condo is a marvel of neo-Gothic preservation

Stunning condo and church complex to rise next to Toronto subway station

The average price to rent a Toronto condo just surpassed record highs

This $750K Toronto home is only 11.5-feet wide

Entire new neighbourhood set to completely replace Toronto shopping complex

Someone converted their Toronto garage into a $2000 per month rental apartment

Experts say that Toronto's housing market is in for a way bigger downfall than expected

This serene $10.5 million Oakville home is a dreamy lakeside retreat