This entire 12-unit apartment building is listed for $5 million

As rent in Toronto skyrockets, getting in on the landlord game might not be such a bad idea.

But it can be a risky choice, you can invest in a not-so-great building, you can have less than ideal tenants, there can be unexpected maintenance costs, and the list goes on.

However, if you get it right it could be a very profitable investment.

And this purpose built 12-unit apartment building could be that golden ticket.

Listed for $5,199,900, 2901 St. Clair Ave. E has a lot to offer including almost $250,000 a year in gross income and a four per cent capitalization rate (AKA cap rate).

For the uninitiated, a cap rate is an estimated rate of return on commercial real estate properties. A four per cent cap rate is considered to be lower risk.

Some other things that definitely lower your risk as a landlord is the fact that 10 out of 12 units have been gutted and fully renovated.

They have new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, windows, appliances, plumbing, wiring and air conditioning.

Realtor Errol Paulicpulle told blogTO that the common areas have also been upgraded and there's a 9,000-square-foot, three-car garage.

So it's a pretty sweet deal, especially when you learn tenants pay hydro.

"As the listing agent, I also offer potential purchasers property management and rental services making this ideal for an investor who wants a turn-key, 'hassle free' investment," added Paulicpulle.

And when it comes to making money, low-risk and hassle-free is the dream in our humble opinion.