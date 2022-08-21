Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
21 Northern Pines Blvd Vaughan

This $10 million Vaughan mansion looks like it belongs in the Hollywood Hills

While Vaughan may be synonymous with Canada's Wonderland, it really does have a lot more to offer than just roller coasters, argues broker Roland Kogan. 

There's downtown Kleinburg with it's chic and romantic restaurants, the Copper Creek golf course and obviously you can't forget Vaughan Mills mall.

All this means affluent families are flocking to Vaughan, says Kogan. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The open concept family room and kitchen. 

And when there's a huge influx they obviously need gorgeous, stately homes to live in, such as this five-bedroom, nine-bathroom European-inspired mansion at 21 Northern Pines Blvd. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The home office. 

The home sits on an acre lot and has over 11,000-square-feet of living space. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The grand room. 

Right when you walk in the home you're greeted by a huge foyer and grand circular living room with 22-foot ceilings. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The family room. 

The rest of the main floor is huge with lots of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and an open concept flow. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The kitchen and dining area. 

The kitchen is very sleek and modern filled with all the luxury appliances you could want.

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The view from the rec room. 

There's also a rec room with massive sliding doors that lead straight out to the backyard for the perfect indoor-outdoor living feel. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The oversized pool. 

The backyard is a lush oasis with big trees, plenty of lawn space, and a spectacular pool with a waterfall feature. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The back of the house. 

There's also a water fountain feature and fire pits to really make the backyard the perfect summer hangout. "It's truly an entertainers' delight," said Kogan.

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

One of the bedrooms. 

As for the bedrooms, they're spacious and each have their own ensuite bathroom as well as walk-in closet. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

Unlike the rest of the bedrooms, the primary bedroom also has a wrap-around terrace that overlooks the backyard and beyond. 

21 Northern Pines Blvd. Vaughan

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Other noteworthy aspects of this house include: heated floors, smart home features, a five-car garage, and a second kitchen in the basement. 

21 northern pines blvd vaughan

An aerial of the estate.

The home is listed for $9,600,000.

Photos by

David Wu
