This $10 million Vaughan mansion looks like it belongs in the Hollywood Hills

While Vaughan may be synonymous with Canada's Wonderland, it really does have a lot more to offer than just roller coasters, argues broker Roland Kogan.

There's downtown Kleinburg with it's chic and romantic restaurants, the Copper Creek golf course and obviously you can't forget Vaughan Mills mall.

All this means affluent families are flocking to Vaughan, says Kogan.

And when there's a huge influx they obviously need gorgeous, stately homes to live in, such as this five-bedroom, nine-bathroom European-inspired mansion at 21 Northern Pines Blvd.

The home sits on an acre lot and has over 11,000-square-feet of living space.

Right when you walk in the home you're greeted by a huge foyer and grand circular living room with 22-foot ceilings.

The rest of the main floor is huge with lots of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and an open concept flow.

The kitchen is very sleek and modern filled with all the luxury appliances you could want.

There's also a rec room with massive sliding doors that lead straight out to the backyard for the perfect indoor-outdoor living feel.

The backyard is a lush oasis with big trees, plenty of lawn space, and a spectacular pool with a waterfall feature.

There's also a water fountain feature and fire pits to really make the backyard the perfect summer hangout. "It's truly an entertainers' delight," said Kogan.

As for the bedrooms, they're spacious and each have their own ensuite bathroom as well as walk-in closet.

Unlike the rest of the bedrooms, the primary bedroom also has a wrap-around terrace that overlooks the backyard and beyond.

Other noteworthy aspects of this house include: heated floors, smart home features, a five-car garage, and a second kitchen in the basement.

The home is listed for $9,600,000.