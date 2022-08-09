This $14 million Vaughan mansion looks like a surreal fairytale come to life

While it's true in most cases that photos don't often do a home justice, it's even more so in the case of 140 Rebecca Court in Vaughan.

This home is unreal in every possible way.

Sitting on over two acres of land, this five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion is like someone's fantasy and fever dream come to life.

While the foyer looks normal, the second you step into the living room you're transported into another textured dimension.

It has 21-foot ceilings, plus a barrelled ceiling that features a mural that, according to the listing, underwent a seven-step painting process.

The room is reminiscent of European castles with its ornate and intricate details.

Many of the other formal rooms, like the office and dining room, also feature ceiling murals.

While other rooms in the home have wall-to-wall murals that create a fairytale-like setting.

Even the laundry room is somehow magical!

The kitchen at the centre of the home is massive and features elements like walk-in fridges, a deep fryer and a wine fridge.

Just think, you'll never have to go out to get the perfect french fries ever again!

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, each unique in their own right.

The primary bedroom suite is fit for royalty with a dressing room, sitting area, fireplace, two walk-in closets and of course a sumptuous ensuite bathroom.

The basement is a magical wonderland.

It's like an arcade with plenty of games and a pool table complete with your own fake audience.

There's also a rec room for movie nights and even a second kitchen.

And the fun of this home doesn't end there.

Outside there's of course an inground a pool with lots of surrounding patio space for lounging and entertaining.

But in addition to that, there's also a private pond and even a 350-foot zipline. It's like having your own resort in your backyard.

And basically having your own built-in holiday retreat is probably a good thing because the home is listed for $13,998,000.