Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

This $14 million Vaughan mansion looks like a surreal fairytale come to life

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While it's true in most cases that photos don't often do a home justice, it's even more so in the case of 140 Rebecca Court in Vaughan. 

This home is unreal in every possible way.

Sitting on over two acres of land, this five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion is like someone's fantasy and fever dream come to life. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The living room with a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. 

While the foyer looks normal, the second you step into the living room you're transported into another textured dimension.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

Columns make the room feel even more grand. 

It has 21-foot ceilings, plus a barrelled ceiling that features a mural that, according to the listing, underwent a seven-step painting process. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

There's also built-in speakers integrated into the room. 

The room is reminiscent of European castles with its ornate and intricate details. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The office with buillt-in bookcases and a fireplace. 

Many of the other formal rooms, like the office and dining room, also feature ceiling murals.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

A sitting room with slate flooring. 

While other rooms in the home have wall-to-wall murals that create a fairytale-like setting.  

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The laundry room. 

Even the laundry room is somehow magical!

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. 

The kitchen at the centre of the home is massive and features elements like walk-in fridges, a deep fryer and a wine fridge.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The formal dining room. 

Just think, you'll never have to go out to get the perfect french fries ever again!

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

A bedroom with a five-piece ensuite. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, each unique in their own right. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom suite is fit for royalty with a dressing room, sitting area, fireplace, two walk-in closets and of course a sumptuous ensuite bathroom. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The pool table in the basement. 

The basement is a magical wonderland.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The games room.

It's like an arcade with plenty of games and a pool table complete with your own fake audience. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The open concept rec room with a family gym and second kitchen.

There's also a rec room for movie nights and even a second kitchen. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

Mature trees make the property extremely private. 

And the fun of this home doesn't end there.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The pool. 

Outside there's of course an inground a pool with lots of surrounding patio space for lounging and entertaining.

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

The pond with a water fountain feature. 

But in addition to that, there's also a private pond and even a 350-foot zipline. It's like having your own resort in your backyard. 

140 Rebecca Crt Vaughan

An aerial shot of the property. 

And basically having your own built-in holiday retreat is probably a good thing because the home is listed for $13,998,000

Photos by

Winsold
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $14 million Vaughan mansion looks like a surreal fairytale come to life

Toronto's housing market is facing one of its deepest declines of the past 50 years

This tiny $200K houseboat in Toronto could be the best real estate deal out there

This $10 million Vaughan mansion looks like it belongs in the Hollywood Hills

This $4 million Toronto home has the air of a contemporary gallery

Average Toronto price for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is almost $2,000

This $17.5 million Toronto mansion has been on and off the market for four years

Someone in Toronto is renting out a basement that looks like it's out of a horror movie