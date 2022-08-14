This $4 million Toronto home has the air of a contemporary gallery

When people talk about a glow up they're probably talking about 14 Rolyat St.

In 2016, this home used to be a tiny and dated three-bedroom bungalow, no where near the look of the current property.

But after it sold, the home was completely re-built and now it's a three-storey modern masterpiece.

The home, located just steps from Trinity Bellwoods Park, boasts almost 4,000-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the main floor you have the dining, kitchen and and living spaces as well as a mud room.

The kitchen and living room are open concept but still feel like distinct spaces thanks to the change in ceiling height.

The soaring ceilings make it easy to display large pieces of art without making the rooms feel too small. The current owners have made the home very gallery-esque.

There are also interesting architectural features in the home, such as the coffered ceilings in the dining room.

Also in the living room there's a projector and a screen that drops down from the ceiling, so movie nights are especially epic.

On the second level of the home you'll find two bedrooms.

This home makes great use of space and offers plenty of built-ins to really maximize storage and functionality.

On the third floor you'll find another two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom complete with a hotel-style ensuite bathroom and built-in closets.

One feature that realtor Jaclyn Appugliesi told blogTO about is there's also a cheeky trap door in the ceiling that gives you access to the rooftop patio in one of the bedrooms.

The patio has sweeping views of the city and a succulent garden.

In addition to the rooftop deck, there's also a limestone-tiled backyard with a pizza oven!

The basement has more living space with an extra bedroom, which can be used as an office, as well as there's a gym and a large rec room.

The home also has a two-car laneway garage for storage or workshop needs.

The home is currently listed for $3,990,000.