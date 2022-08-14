Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
14 Rolyat St Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home has the air of a contemporary gallery

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When people talk about a glow up they're probably talking about 14 Rolyat St. 

In 2016, this home used to be a tiny and dated three-bedroom bungalow, no where near the look of the current property. 

But after it sold, the home was completely re-built and now it's a three-storey modern masterpiece. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The kitchen has a large eat-in marble island. 

The home, located just steps from Trinity Bellwoods Park, boasts almost 4,000-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The kitchen features a Wolf gas range and oven as well as a Miele dishwasher.

On the main floor you have the dining, kitchen and and living spaces as well as a mud room. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The view from the kitchen to the living room. 

The kitchen and living room are open concept but still feel like distinct spaces thanks to the change in ceiling height. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The bright and airy living room. 

The soaring ceilings make it easy to display large pieces of art without making the rooms feel too small. The current owners have made the home very gallery-esque. 

14 royalt st toronto

The dining room. 

There are also interesting architectural features in the home, such as the coffered ceilings in the dining room. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The roll-down screen and projector are included with the house. 

Also in the living room there's a projector and a screen that drops down from the ceiling, so movie nights are especially epic.

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

Some of the bedrooms have built-in bookcases and desks.  

On the second level of the home you'll find two bedrooms. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

A home office. 

This home makes great use of space and offers plenty of built-ins to really maximize storage and functionality.

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The primray bedroom. 

On the third floor you'll find another two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom complete with a hotel-style ensuite bathroom and built-in closets.

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The bedroom that leads up to the rooftop deck through the drop-down door. 

One feature that realtor Jaclyn Appugliesi told blogTO about is there's also a cheeky trap door in the ceiling that gives you access to the rooftop patio in one of the bedrooms.

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The views from the rooftop patio. 

The patio has sweeping views of the city and a succulent garden. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The backyard. 

In addition to the rooftop deck, there's also a limestone-tiled backyard with a pizza oven!

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

The basement has more living space with an extra bedroom, which can be used as an office, as well as there's a gym and a large rec room. 

14 Rolyat St. Toronto

The garage is big enough for two cars of anything you can think up.

The home also has a two-car laneway garage for storage or workshop needs.

14 royalt st toronto

The entrance.

The home is currently listed for $3,990,000.

Photos by

Real Space Media
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Toronto home has the air of a contemporary gallery

Average Toronto price for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is almost $2,000

This $17.5 million Toronto mansion has been on and off the market for four years

Someone in Toronto is renting out a basement that looks like it's out of a horror movie

Toronto home sales have dropped by nearly 50% but prices aren't following suit

Beautiful Toronto building designed by award-winning architects on sale for $1

Another Toronto mall will be completely demolished to make way for condos

Real estate in Ontario's cottage country has become unbelievably expensive