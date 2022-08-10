Real Estate
1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

This $5 million Mississauga home has a backyard oasis to rival any cottage

Normally a two-bedroom bungalow listed for $5,299,900 would be outrageous. 

However, 1206 Wildfield Cres. in Lorne Park might just be worth every single penny. 

The home is stunning with over 5,000-square-feet of living space. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the ravine. 

The main living space is open concept with soaring 15-foot ceilings, exposed beams and stone archways that provide architectural interest. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

The kitchen is chef-inspired with high-end, built-in appliances. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The dining area walks out to the back deck. 

It's also perfect for entertaining with a big centre island and spacious dining area. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The primary bedroom also has walk-out to a patio. 

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and features great vaulted ceilings and one of the most stunning ensuite bathrooms.

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The primary ensuite bathroom also feature a walk-in double shower. 

The oversized luxury soaker tub with views of the private ravine are divine. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

A view of the house from a lower garden. 

That's right this home is sitting on a large 64-foot by 190-foot lot that backs onto a private ravine and it's spectacular. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The ravine is a greenbelt conservation area. 

The backyard is probably the best part of the house with tiered lush gardens, quaint pathways and plenty of trees to make you forget you're still in the GTA. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

A jacuzzi with a view. 

The backyard also comes equipped with a hot tub which might be even better than the primary ensuite bath.

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The basement rec room. 

In addition to the oasis backyard that you can see from almost every room in the house, the home also boasts a basement complete with a bright and airy rec room with a gas fireplace. 

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The full gym that leads right out to the hot tub for a post-workout soak. 

There's also a full gym with a steam shower and bar – you know for work and play!

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

An aerial shot of the property. 

And while $5 million is very expensive for a house, regardless of how gorgeous it is, just know that this home was previously listed for $5,999,900.

1206 Wildfield Cres. Mississauga

The front of the home. 

So if anything it's new price is a solid bargain. 

Photos by

Regan Team
