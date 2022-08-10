This $5 million Mississauga home has a backyard oasis to rival any cottage

Normally a two-bedroom bungalow listed for $5,299,900 would be outrageous.

However, 1206 Wildfield Cres. in Lorne Park might just be worth every single penny.

The home is stunning with over 5,000-square-feet of living space.

The main living space is open concept with soaring 15-foot ceilings, exposed beams and stone archways that provide architectural interest.

The kitchen is chef-inspired with high-end, built-in appliances.

It's also perfect for entertaining with a big centre island and spacious dining area.

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and features great vaulted ceilings and one of the most stunning ensuite bathrooms.

The oversized luxury soaker tub with views of the private ravine are divine.

That's right this home is sitting on a large 64-foot by 190-foot lot that backs onto a private ravine and it's spectacular.

The backyard is probably the best part of the house with tiered lush gardens, quaint pathways and plenty of trees to make you forget you're still in the GTA.

The backyard also comes equipped with a hot tub which might be even better than the primary ensuite bath.

In addition to the oasis backyard that you can see from almost every room in the house, the home also boasts a basement complete with a bright and airy rec room with a gas fireplace.

There's also a full gym with a steam shower and bar – you know for work and play!

And while $5 million is very expensive for a house, regardless of how gorgeous it is, just know that this home was previously listed for $5,999,900.

So if anything it's new price is a solid bargain.