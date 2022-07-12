You can now buy the old site of an iconic Toronto bar

If you're a fan of the Rolling Stones — or of rock 'n' roll in general — you've surely hit up Stones Place, the tenured, one-of-a-kind Toronto bar and live music venue named after the celebrated Mick Jagger-fronted band.

Unfortunately, after 20 years in business, the iconic spot was taken out by pandemic closures, its recognizable purple-trimmed, yellow brick home in Parkdale left empty since 2020.

But anyone interested in owning a piece of the club's history — well, the entire club, really — can now do so if they have a few million on hand.

That's right, the detached beauty at 1255 Queen St. W. has just been listed for sale, decked out as a bar, as-is.

The posting made yesterday states that the property had a "previous use as an illustrious music/bar venue with a 245-person capacity," and comes complete with all the fixings to turn it into another business.

Among the more than 7,000 square feet of floor space with dance floor, lounge space and bars, there is also a second-floor residential suite, and "limitless potential to expand upon the impressive layout and rooftop."

Realtors are pitching the $5.5 million building in the heart of one of the city's coolest neighbourhoods as the perfect opportunity for investors, and the listing even notes that though it is "ideal for continued or other permitted uses" as a nightlife fixture, there is redevelopment potential for anyone who would dare to gut or knock the famed haunt down.

Though the space appears to come with some couches, rugs and other bits of its former life, the things that made the bar so alluring, all of the rare pieces of Stones memorabilia from collector and bar owner Jerry Stone, have of course been removed.

It is a super unique and rare property with a coveted West Queen West address, though, with huge business potential, and the living quarters are large and opulent; certainly fit for a Rolling Stone.

Whoever nabs this gem will most likely end up turning it into another bar or venue (if we're lucky), though it would be hard to live up to the legacy of the building's former tenant.