Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
94 Admiral Road Toronto

This $4 million Toronto house has everything you could want except one thing

Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
When a listing describes a home as "stunning" it's not often that it fully lives up to the hype. 

But on a tree-line street in the Annex, close to Yorkville shopping, transit and everything Toronto has to offer, sits 94 Admiral Rd. 

And it definitely lives up to the hype. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The eat-in kitchen. 

"This stunning property provides a rare opportunity to own the perfect urban oasis in the heart of the Annex," said realtor Jordan Grosman in the listing.

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The meticulously renovated home offers three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and an open-concept layout with tons of natural light. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The living room. 

When you enter the home you're greeted with wide-plank oak wood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a floating staircase with glass railings. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The living room, dining room, and kitchen all flow well together. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The kitchen features Miele appliances. 

The chef-inspired kitchen is complete with quartz counters, luxury appliances including a wine fridge and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the backyard. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a balcony walk-out, alarm system, walk-through closet with LED lighting, and cabinetry with built-in makeup counter.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, including the exceptionally designed primary bedroom that's complete with a "spa-like ensuite."

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The family room. 

On the third level of the home there's a family room with a floating fireplace that's equal parts modern and mid-century. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The lower level that walks-out to the backyard. 

"The basement is equipped with separate entrance, family room, bedroom with closet and bathroom – perfect for personal use or renting out for extra monthly income," noted Grosman. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The balcony off the primary bedroom. 

The only blemish on this otherwise perfect home is that there's no parking except street parking. 

94 Admiral Road Toronto

The foyer. 

The home is listed for $3,999,000.

Photos by

mediatrendgroup
