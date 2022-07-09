This $4 million Toronto house has everything you could want except one thing

When a listing describes a home as "stunning" it's not often that it fully lives up to the hype.

But on a tree-line street in the Annex, close to Yorkville shopping, transit and everything Toronto has to offer, sits 94 Admiral Rd.

And it definitely lives up to the hype.

"This stunning property provides a rare opportunity to own the perfect urban oasis in the heart of the Annex," said realtor Jordan Grosman in the listing.

The meticulously renovated home offers three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and an open-concept layout with tons of natural light.

When you enter the home you're greeted with wide-plank oak wood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a floating staircase with glass railings.

The living room, dining room, and kitchen all flow well together.

The chef-inspired kitchen is complete with quartz counters, luxury appliances including a wine fridge and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the backyard.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, including the exceptionally designed primary bedroom that's complete with a "spa-like ensuite."

On the third level of the home there's a family room with a floating fireplace that's equal parts modern and mid-century.

"The basement is equipped with separate entrance, family room, bedroom with closet and bathroom – perfect for personal use or renting out for extra monthly income," noted Grosman.

The only blemish on this otherwise perfect home is that there's no parking except street parking.

The home is listed for $3,999,000.