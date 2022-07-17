This incredible $8 million stone house in Toronto is 120 years old with a ton of history

Originally built in 1906, this amazing heritage house is located on what was once farmland in Toronto's Caribou Park, near Avenue and Lawrence.

For those who don't know much about the history of Toronto's Caribou Park, it was formerly part of a farm owned by a pioneer named Thomas Snider who lived there from the 1830s to the 1870s.

His house is actually still around today. It's over at 519 Glengrove Avenue, hidden from the street by two large spruce trees.

But this house, 43 Kimbark Blvd., is equally interesting – it was actually built by a stone mason from Scotland. Since then it's also been home to some notable Canadians.

"The previous owner was the late Edward (noted Canadian lawyer) and Suzy Greenspan who had purchased it in 1984 from one of the key individuals who made Loblaws what it is today," realtor Kevin Loberg told blogTO.

It's a special house that's been shaped over the years. It sits on almost an acre of land surrounded by trees and in fact, the front of the original home was on the south side of the home (where the gardens are) with a driveway off Coldstream Avenue.

The home itself boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, as well as an attached two-storey coach house.

43 Kimbark Blvd. is charming, unique and truly one of a kind.

Throughout the home you'll find original details like the exposed stonework, countless stone fireplaces, stained glass windows and marble window ledges.

Probably one of the more jaw-dropping features of the home is the sitting room that has an almost fish bowl-like look to it.

The rounded wall is completely made of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the garden.

And that's not the only room that's a bit odd – there are plenty of irregular shaped rooms throughout the house.

So if you're not good at thinking creatively, you might struggle with furniture placement.

The home, for being over 100 years old, is surprisingly bright and airy.

Some of the rooms probably need a bit of updating, such as the kitchen, and likely the bathrooms (although that is just a guess since there are no photos).

The primary bedroom comes complete with two ensuite bathrooms so you don't have to ever share, and there's an original marble fireplace in the bedroom as well.

There's more living space in the basement with a rec room, play room and an additional bedroom.

"The house has a great history. Part of the reason why is, properties like this are rare to find in central Toronto. Properties like this are usually found in the South of France, not Toronto," said Loberg.

The home is listed for $7,800,000.