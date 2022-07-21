Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 Widmer Street Toronto

Toronto home with mural of famous moment in Raptors history on sale for $700K

If you're a Raptors fan this apartment might just be your dream home. 

"The unit comes with a unique mural of the infamous Kawhi Leonard championship shot painted by a local artist Kiki," realtors Sai Tirulokan and Ahmad Popalzay told blogTO.  

"[It's a] unique touch that no other penthouse offers in the city."

21 Widmer Street Toronto

Kiki, the artist who painted the mural, is a famous Toronto mural artist whose work can be seen around the city. 

The detailed full-wall painting is a stunning focal point of the one-bedroom condo. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The living room. 

But even if you're not a basketball fan, the condo is still, as Tirulokan and Popalzay put it, a "stunning corner penthouse" in the heart of downtown Toronto.

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The balcony overlooking the city. 

The upgraded unit features two bathrooms, one bedroom, a den, and an oversized balcony with great views of the city. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The in-unit washer and dryer are located in the closet in the kitchen.  

The main living room is bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the open-concept layout is functional. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The kitchen features Miele appliances. 

The kitchen has quartz counters, a large centre island and luxurious stainless steel appliances. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedroom has lots of closet space and a three-piece ensuite bathroom. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The den. 

The den could be used as an office space or converted into another bedroom. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The condo itself is also pretty swanky with amenities like a pool, a rooftop deck and garden, gym, games room, concierge and more. 

21 Widmer Street Toronto

The Cinema Tower condo. 

The unit is listed for $699,000 and the maintenance fees cover everything except hydro. 

Photos by

4305-21widmer.com
