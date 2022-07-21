Toronto home with mural of famous moment in Raptors history on sale for $700K

If you're a Raptors fan this apartment might just be your dream home.

"The unit comes with a unique mural of the infamous Kawhi Leonard championship shot painted by a local artist Kiki," realtors Sai Tirulokan and Ahmad Popalzay told blogTO.

"[It's a] unique touch that no other penthouse offers in the city."

The detailed full-wall painting is a stunning focal point of the one-bedroom condo.

But even if you're not a basketball fan, the condo is still, as Tirulokan and Popalzay put it, a "stunning corner penthouse" in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The upgraded unit features two bathrooms, one bedroom, a den, and an oversized balcony with great views of the city.

The main living room is bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the open-concept layout is functional.

The kitchen has quartz counters, a large centre island and luxurious stainless steel appliances.

The bedroom has lots of closet space and a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

The den could be used as an office space or converted into another bedroom.

The condo itself is also pretty swanky with amenities like a pool, a rooftop deck and garden, gym, games room, concierge and more.

The unit is listed for $699,000 and the maintenance fees cover everything except hydro.