Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
127 Roncesvalles avenue

Convenience store inside one of Toronto's historic buildings is on sale for $200K

Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of Toronto's most curious corner store business locations, housed inside an old corner theatre, is now up for sale.

Located at 127 Roncesvalles Avenue (near Galley), this convenience store has been retrofitted inside an old 400-seat, two-storey theatre previously known as the Brighton.

127 Roncesvalles avenue

An ice cream stand sits at the lefthand side of the shop, offering the potential to serve up to cones, shakes and sundaes.

Listed for $199,000, the store, which also happens to be a branded location for Kawartha Dairy, brings in around $12,000 a week from cigarette and grocery sales. 

The listing from Realtor.ca says the ATM machine can also bring in an extra $5,000 plus rebates per year. There are also potential sales from being a licensed Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation retailer.

127 Roncesvalles avenue

A modest pantry aisle.

The business itself is 2,200 square feet, features drink coolers and shelves and is partially air-conditioned. 

In terms of property maintenance and condition, the floors and extra rooms do look a little worse for wear. Regardless, the sheer size of the store has great potential for upgrades.

127 Roncesvalles avenue

Photos from the listing show a red theatre-like curtain lining the back walls, potentially in a storage room.

Lucky for potential buyers, this store has a brand new five-year lease and rent is listed at $4,900 plus taxes per month.

Though the Brighton Theatre has been closed for years, its arched canopy remains as a reminder of the building's golden days.

127 Roncesvalles avenue

A familiar aisle to anyone in the neighbourhood.

According to multiple historian accounts, the Brighton closed sometime in the 1980s and was remodelled to accommodate retail space.

127 Roncesvalles avenue

The store's Roncesvalles entrance.

The theatre area was even large enough to home a piano under the screen, providing live music scores for silent films.

Is a simple convenience store the lone fate for this historic Toronto building, or could it be so much more? 

Lead photo by

Roncesvalles BIA. Body photos via Homelife Superstars Real Estate Limited 
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Convenience store inside one of Toronto's historic buildings is on sale for $200K

Toronto home with mural of famous moment in Raptors history on sale for $700K

This $4 million Toronto house has everything you could want except one thing

Police warn of scam involving Toronto's most notorious sketchy condo complex

This sprawling $6.6 million Toronto mansion has all the trappings of a millionaire

Here's the one true sign the Toronto housing market might be in trouble

Toronto's tiny Art Deco district is a hidden gem in plain sight

Two enormously tall condo towers could soon transform the Toronto skyline