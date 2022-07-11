Convenience store inside one of Toronto's historic buildings is on sale for $200K

One of Toronto's most curious corner store business locations, housed inside an old corner theatre, is now up for sale.

Located at 127 Roncesvalles Avenue (near Galley), this convenience store has been retrofitted inside an old 400-seat, two-storey theatre previously known as the Brighton.

Listed for $199,000, the store, which also happens to be a branded location for Kawartha Dairy, brings in around $12,000 a week from cigarette and grocery sales.

The listing from Realtor.ca says the ATM machine can also bring in an extra $5,000 plus rebates per year. There are also potential sales from being a licensed Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation retailer.

The business itself is 2,200 square feet, features drink coolers and shelves and is partially air-conditioned.

In terms of property maintenance and condition, the floors and extra rooms do look a little worse for wear. Regardless, the sheer size of the store has great potential for upgrades.

Lucky for potential buyers, this store has a brand new five-year lease and rent is listed at $4,900 plus taxes per month.

Though the Brighton Theatre has been closed for years, its arched canopy remains as a reminder of the building's golden days.

According to multiple historian accounts, the Brighton closed sometime in the 1980s and was remodelled to accommodate retail space.

The theatre area was even large enough to home a piano under the screen, providing live music scores for silent films.

Is a simple convenience store the lone fate for this historic Toronto building, or could it be so much more?