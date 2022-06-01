Toronto is selling off 22 properties from people who didn't pay their taxes

The City of Toronto just announced they're selling off several properties after their owners didn't pay their taxes.

In a press release today, the city said they're holding a property tax sale after multiple commercial, residential and industrial areas failed to pay their taxes.

This sale comes as the final step in the collection of overdue and unpaid property taxes.

22 properties with a total of $21.1 million in unpaid taxes are for sale across the city.

There's a variety of reasons why taxes might not be paid by owners. Typically, these places may not be occupied anymore, the owner may be deceased or relocated elsewhere.

19 of the 22 properties are vacant commercial places, most of them at a single location in Chinatown.

One property for sale is residential, and is occupied by the Toronto Community & Culture Centre. The rest of the properties are industrial areas in Scarborough.

The bidding period to purchase these properties is open until June 29.

Properties can be purchased by anyone whose bid meet or exceed the minimum tender amount.

Here's a list of what's available: