This modern $2.5 million Toronto home is Scandinavian interior goals

The original house at 56 Yorkleigh Avenue was a small bungalow from 1952.

But interior designer Christina Richardson completely gutted the home, redesigned the interior, as well as built an addition to create "The Scandinavian House."

Richardson, who is from Sweden, designed the house with light and sight lines in mind.

"In a bustling metropolis like Toronto the ultimate luxury is privacy and serenity, and I wanted the feeling of leaving the world behind when you enter the front door," she Richardson in an interview, noting that the placement of the windows and plants were all to maximize privacy.

The home is calming and inviting thanks to Richardson's eye for detail.

"Every single detail of this property was carefully selected to perfectly balance a curated Modern Scandinavian design and energy with original character and timeless elements," said realtor Adam Brind.

"There are so many little details that you only get with a designer."

Throughout the home everything has been considered. For example, in the front entryway, instead of having a separate mud room there's a large-scale custom storage wall to divide the space.

Additionally, there are thoughtful finishing touches like radiant heating on all the floors while the bathrooms have fiber optic ceilings.

"They give off this most beautiful ambient light [...] it's almost like taking a shower under a starry sky," said Richardson.

The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The open concept kitchen, dining and living room provide countless luxury features including 14-foot soaring ceilings, a chef-worthy kitchen, enough room for an eight-person dining table and views of the backyard through black framed floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors.

"The main floor living spaces are as aesthetic and airy as they are thoughtfully designed," said Brind.

The principle bedroom comes complete with its own private ensuite, a walk-in closet, a terrace, and a gas fireplace.

There's more living space in the basement, which houses the gym and the laundry room.

The backyard is a luxury unto itself.

It has an inground saltwater pool and an outdoor rainfall hot-water shower. There's also a hot tub.

But the true luxury is that the backyard is framed by the garage, so it's exceptionally private and Richardson designed the garage to look like a cabana, instead of "just an ugly garage."

"[It's] perfect for those who aren’t willing to compromise on lifestyle or luxury for function, this home truly ticks every single box for the design-savvy buyer," said Brind.

The home is currently listed for $2,499,000.