56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

This modern $2.5 million Toronto home is Scandinavian interior goals

The original house at 56 Yorkleigh Avenue was a small bungalow from 1952. 

But interior designer Christina Richardson completely gutted the home, redesigned the interior, as well as built an addition to create "The Scandinavian House."

Richardson, who is from Sweden, designed the house with light and sight lines in mind. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The living room with a modern wood stove. 

"In a bustling metropolis like Toronto the ultimate luxury is privacy and serenity, and I wanted the feeling of leaving the world behind when you enter the front door," she Richardson in an interview, noting that the placement of the windows and plants were all to maximize privacy. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The kitchen was designed to be functional with open shelving for displaying items that are used every day. 

The home is calming and inviting thanks to Richardson's eye for detail. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The laundry room. 

"Every single detail of this property was carefully selected to perfectly balance a curated Modern Scandinavian design and energy with original character and timeless elements," said realtor Adam Brind. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The open concept living and dining area. 

"There are so many little details that you only get with a designer."

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The main entrance has enough storage to store winter gear, school bags or sports equipment.

Throughout the home everything has been considered. For example, in the front entryway, instead of having a separate mud room there's a large-scale custom storage wall to divide the space.

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

Additionally, there are thoughtful finishing touches like radiant heating on all the floors while the bathrooms have fiber optic ceilings. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms in the basement with a cedar sauna. 

"They give off this most beautiful ambient light [...] it's almost like taking a shower under a starry sky," said Richardson. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The main floor is perfect for entertaining. 

The open concept kitchen, dining and living room provide countless luxury features including 14-foot soaring ceilings, a chef-worthy kitchen, enough room for an eight-person dining table and views of the backyard through black framed floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors.

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The kitchen island could have additional seating. 

"The main floor living spaces are as aesthetic and airy as they are thoughtfully designed," said Brind. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The principle bedroom. 

The principle bedroom comes complete with its own private ensuite, a walk-in closet, a terrace, and a gas fireplace.

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The gym. 

There's more living space in the basement, which houses the gym and the laundry room. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

The backyard is a luxury unto itself.  

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the terrace of the primary bedroom. 

It has an inground saltwater pool and an outdoor rainfall hot-water shower. There's also a hot tub. 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The backyard with the saltwater pool. 

But the true luxury is that the backyard is framed by the garage, so it's exceptionally private and Richardson designed the garage to look like a cabana, instead of "just an ugly garage." 

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

The outdoor shower. 

"[It's] perfect for those who aren’t willing to compromise on lifestyle or luxury for function, this home truly ticks every single box for the design-savvy buyer," said Brind.

56 Yorkleigh Ave. Toronto

An office space. 

The home is currently listed for $2,499,000

Photos by

Nat Kay

