This $4 million Toronto condo looks like it comes straight out of a magazine

The Residences at Hazelton Lanes are some of the most luxurious condos on the market.

Being in one of the longest standing condo buildings downtown, the units are much larger than most condos you'll find on the market today.

This one at #607- 55A Avenue Rd. is almost 2,000 square-feet with two-storeys, two bedrooms plus a den, and three bathrooms.

And not only is its size impressive for essentially a two-bedroom condo, but the interior looks like it came out of Architectural Digest.

The owners, according to the listing, spent a small fortune on renovations and designs.

The first floor of the condo is open concept with tons of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The white oak herringbone wood floors are stunning and add a Parisian quality to the space.

The lime-washed walls and ceilings add texture and softness to what could be a cookie cutter condo.

The kitchen is stunning with imported Italian marble, sleek cabinetry, and chef-worthy appliances.

Up the spiral staircase you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is expansive and the wall of windows bring tons of light into the space.

It also has a boutique-worthy walk-in closet and one of the more stunning bathrooms I've seen.

As for outdoor space, there's a massive 354 square-foot balcony.

The condo fees include everything except internet, and while the condo doesn't have a lot of amenities, Equinox is literally on the ground floor and all that Yorkville has to offer is steps away.

But the best part is the place comes fully furnished, so if you love the style and the space all you have to do is bring your suitcase.

And a pretty penny. The condo is listed for $3,899,000.