55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto condo looks like it comes straight out of a magazine

The Residences at Hazelton Lanes are some of the most luxurious condos on the market. 

Being in one of the longest standing condo buildings downtown, the units are much larger than most condos you'll find on the market today. 

This one at #607- 55A Avenue Rd. is almost 2,000 square-feet with two-storeys, two bedrooms plus a den, and three bathrooms. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The kitchen and dining area. 

And not only is its size impressive for essentially a two-bedroom condo, but the interior looks like it came out of Architectural Digest

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The counters are imported Italian marble. 

The owners, according to the listing, spent a small fortune on renovations and designs. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The large living room that walks-out to the balcony. 

The first floor of the condo is open concept with tons of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The feature staircase. 

The white oak herringbone wood floors are stunning and add a Parisian quality to the space. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

A sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

The lime-washed walls and ceilings add texture and softness to what could be a cookie cutter condo. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The kitchen has plenty of storage. 

The kitchen is stunning with imported Italian marble, sleek cabinetry, and chef-worthy appliances. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

Up the spiral staircase you'll find the bedrooms. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is expansive and the wall of windows bring tons of light into the space. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. 

It also has a boutique-worthy walk-in closet and one of the more stunning bathrooms I've seen. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The living room features built-in shelves. 

As for outdoor space, there's a massive 354 square-foot balcony. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

There's also a gas fireplace for added coziness in the living room. 

The condo fees include everything except internet, and while the condo doesn't have a lot of amenities, Equinox is literally on the ground floor and all that Yorkville has to offer is steps away. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The stylish powder room. 

But the best part is the place comes fully furnished, so if you love the style and the space all you have to do is bring your suitcase. 

55A Avenue Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

And a pretty penny. The condo is listed for $3,899,000.

Photos by

Houssmax
